GLIDE — Glide Revitalization, a nonprofit organization that has played a key role in helping the community’s recovery from last summer’s Archie Creek Fire, is mulling the possibility of developing a family recreational facility on often-unused property owned by the Glide School District.
The nonprofit, which currently has its offices in the old Glide Middle School main building, produced a rough mock-up using an aerial photo of what it would like to do with the athletic fields below the high school. The area stretches from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District offices to Alexander Lane and from the high school to the old middle school parking lot along Glide Loop Road.
The idea includes renovating the long-ignored tennis courts near Alexander Lane into a combination pickle-ball/racquetball facility, adding an outdoor pavilion with restrooms, a public splash pad, a pre-kindergarten and childcare playground, batting cages near four new baseball fields, a football field, a ropes course, and a tiered amphitheater along the hillside which leads up to the high school.
Glide Revitalization Executive Director Allison Doty said that the preliminary ideas were just that: ideas.
“This is not a true proposal,” Doty said Tuesday. “We’re still really far away.
“The school board asked what we might be able to put on the property, and we got dimensions of different items for what we could do,” she said. “We haven’t done any community studies or feasibility studies.”
While Glide Revitalization had been seeking a grant for funding that would help get the development process off the ground, that grant was denied as the nonprofit does not own the property. The nonprofit is entertaining the thought of a long-term lease with the school district — which owns the property — to kickstart a potential development plan.
“We’re going to need a longer-term lease to get the grant approval, and we won’t have another opportunity to apply for another six to nine months,” Doty said.
Glide School Board chair Bret Davis said the board first heard about the nonprofit’s idea at a Dec. 14 work session.
“They approached us about their current lease (of the middle school property) and were possibly looking at extending that,” Davis said Wednesday night. “There are still a lot of questions. Because of the short timeline, it’s been 11 days since we saw the proposal. We’re still working on answers to a lot of those questions.”
“This is still all speculative,” Doty added.
The Glide School Board has another work session scheduled for Jan. 11, which Davis said, “may be nothing. Who knows?”
