GLIDE — John Waite has fished the North Umpqua River for more than 30 years. Tuesday, he had his boat ready and waiting, only this time it wasn't to go after a fall Chinook.
John and his wife, Kathy, often visited the region and fell in love with the scenery and the people. When it came time to retire, the couple left their life in Spokane, Washington, and picked out their little slice of heaven on the banks of the winding river.
The couple bought a home near milepost 26, across Highway 138 East from the Dogwood Motel and the old Frontier Store. Tuesday, that piece of heaven turned into a raging hell.
"I'd never seen anything like it," Kathy said, reliving the events of a tragic day as the Archie Creek Fire erupted and destroyed nearly everything in its path.
Ordinarily, the couple would have been have sitting at the table Wednesday morning enjoying their usual routine. On this Wednesday, they were having breakfast and sharing prayers as just two of many evacuees taking refuge at the North Umpqua Bible Fellowship west of Glide.
"There were explosions everywhere," John said. "Tree tops exploding. Propane tanks exploding. Transformers exploding. Our neighbor's car exploded!
"It was pure hell."
The couple, along with neighbors Sam Kidd and John Kurtz, watched carefully as smoke and flames spread in the forest up nearby Evergreen Drive. A Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order was issued around noon and soon after, the Kidds and Kurtzes grabbed what they could and headed down the river toward Glide.
While Kathy was preparing for her and John to leave, he remained outside, watching in awe as the fire slowly surround their neighborhood.
At one point he decided to launch his boat and have it ready. If somehow their escape down the highway was thwarted, the Waites were going to float for it.
"I definitely didn't want to, but if we had to, we had to," Kathy said. "We were going to be smart about it."
After prepping the boat, John returned his gaze to the carnage across the road. To his right, flames crowned through the tops of the towering Douglas firs along Evergreen Drive, eventually jumping the highway just upriver of the Waite's home.
To his left, the fire surrounded the Dogwood — a popular outpost for fly fishermen — on both sides, devouring the hotel before moving on to the building which once housed the Frontier Store. Downriver of the Dogwood, the fire crossed the highway again.
The three homes were now surrounded.
Kathy watched as the flames, creeping ever closer to the Kurtz home, jumped tree top to tree top and — with the help of a strong east wind — crossed the river, where the fire began moving both uphill and upstream.
"It was the most amazing thing I've seen," she said.
As Kathy continued preparing to evacuate, John continued to monitor the situation from his driveway. If there was any chance at all of saving his home, he was up for the fight.
That was until around 3 p.m., when a car in the Kurtzes driveway exploded.
"The hood just flew right off that car," John said. "Then, the fire just took the house."
There was still a chance, he thought. The creeping flames from up the river were moving slowly, and there was still the Kidd home as an added buffer.
That didn't last long.
By late afternoon, time was running out. A pair of Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were urging John to get out while the couple still had a chance, but he stood firm.
"There were flames climbing one my fir trees this far from my deck," said John, holding his hands about four inches apart. "It was over."
At nearly 11 p.m., the couple — who did not have any sort of recreational vehicle — loaded what they could into their four-door sedan. Forty-five minutes later, they began the dangerous drive to safety.
Once they were free of the blaze, the couple went to the church two miles east of Glide, joining an ever-growing group of families seeking refuge.
For now, all they can do is wait. The first step is finding some form of temporary housing. Once it is safe — which could be weeks — they'll return to what is left of their home, assess the totality of the damage, salvage what they can, and start over.
"We have good insurance," Kathy said, followed by a jovial "at least I think we do."
•••
As of Wednesday afternoon, NUBF Pastor Ron Aitken said there were still 30 to 40 units on the church's large property: primarily fifth-wheel trailers, a few RVs and campers, and even some tents.
Many local residents have been offering their help of service or supplies. While meeting the needs of 60 to 80 people poses its challenges, the church is managing to provide three meals a day.
"We've got a flood of people calling in and asking how they can help," Aitken said. "We've been trying to line up the needs on one hand the the offers on the other.
"Honestly, I'm feeling a little ineffective, thinking we could have had a plan for this. But you don't really plan for something like this, do you?"
While the church's members are managing the current demand, Aitken regrets that the belt might be getting a little too tight.
"I don't think we can absorb much more," Aitken said, noting that it's likely the demand could subside over the coming days as people figure out what their next steps are going to be. "But I've been very impressed with the generosity of people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.