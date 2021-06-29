A spokesperson for the Glide Water Association urges residents on Tuesday to limit water usage strictly to their households or risk running out of water in 24 hours.
The reservoir, which normally operates at 14.5 feet, is down to 8 feet. Once the water reaches 6 feet, users could begin losing water.
The reservoir's shortage comes after a combination of leaks and high demand that is overwhelming the system, said Katie Wright, office manager at Glide Water Association.
The water treatment system can only treat a certain amount of water at a time, slowing down the amount of water available as well.
If water usage is curtailed today, the reservoir is expected to be back up a couple of feet by Wednesday.
Water shortages are common during summer months, Wright said. The Glide Water Association hopes to have an updated treatment center in the next two years to avoid shortages like this in the future.
