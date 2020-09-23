Firefighters and volunteers dealing with western Oregon’s wildfires received more than $150,000 in much-needed supplies with the help of Reach Out WorldWide, a California-based nonprofit founded by late actor Paul Walker.
Several volunteers, including Sean and Danielle Arrington with Glide Revitalization, gathered at Eugene Airport over the weekend to receive the supplies, which were delivered as part of ROWW’s Phase 1 response to the wildfires all along the West Coast.
Twenty volunteer pilots from across California met at Santa Barbara Airport Saturday to load their planes before departing for the Pacific Northwest.
“Having lived in Oregon and having so many friends and ROWW volunteers up there directly affected by these fires, it’s really personal for us to be able to help out,” said CEO Cody Walker, younger brother of the organization’s founder. “Especially for the rural communities. They’re strong and they’re resilient, but right now they need help and we’re happy to play a part.”
Among the inventory which arrived over the weekend were 100,000 KN95 respirators, generators, solar chargers, cots, tarps, gas cans and extension cords, hygiene products, tents and medical supplies including inhalers, antibiotics, bandages and personal protective equipment.
The organization’s Oregon response will be broken into three phases over the coming months. As the fires begin to die down, ROWW plans to provide site-cleaning and clearing supplies and machinery to aid victims with recovery and rebuilding efforts.
