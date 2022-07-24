GLIDE — On the green grass of the old Glide Middle School field, Glide Revitalization hosted the inaugural Sasquatch Festival.
The sun shined brightly and a cool breeze off the North Umpqua provided the perfect day at the park.
With cars lined up the road from the Colliding Rivers viewpoint for blocks past 310 Glide Loop Rd., hundreds of visitors brought their imaginations and their sense of wonder to the event.
As people arrived and walked around the booths or grabbed a bite to eat, a 14-foot tall balloon Sasquatch was being built by Exotic Events.
“I watched a lot of videos but only saw one that was building a Bigfoot,” said Balloon Artist and owner of Exotic Events Sydnee Devasier. “And they did not want to share their secrets.”
Devasier and her husband Taylor Perkins grabbed tethers as the wind picked up and readjusted the anchors.
Teams of teen volunteers gathered around the row of bounce houses and water slides to sell and collect tickets or make sure the children were playing safely on the equipment.
“They (Glide Revitalization) have really done a good job with this,” said Chip Clough, a recruiter for Glide Fire and Rescue. “They have also been really active in the community using donations and grants to build ramps for people stuck in their homes or clearing fire risk areas of brush and debris.”
As the crowd grew and the warm summer sun began to bring sweat onto smiling faces, the creature from the forest was celebrated and enshrined.
“I came for Sasquatch,” said Roger Hanson, Roseburg resident and long-time enthusiast.
A voice broke through the chatter of families and friends sharing stories and memoirs of the forest beast. A voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar.
A haunting melody brought people together in harmony as a father and daughter danced to the music of Katelyn Marie while she soothed the Sasquatch within with her mix of original songs and moving covers.
“I got a message on Facebook asking if I could play and I couldn’t pass the chance,” said Marie of Canyonville. “So, here I am.”
From Beast Burgers and Wailani Shave Ice to throwing axes and silver jewelry, the Sasquatch Festival hosted more than 30 booths of food and crafts, plants, and clothing. The festival brought together local people and visitors for an evening of fun and frolic.
“These little communities need these kinds of things,” said Hanson. His wife, Pat Hanson, added, “Plus, this place is just beautiful.”
