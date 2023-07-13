GLIDE — The Glide School District board of directors convened in a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the appointments of a new board chair and vice-chair for the 2023-24 school year, as well as continue the ongoing district superintendent search process.
New board members Tracy Adevai, John Quimby and Timothy Shaw were sworn in at the top of the meeting. Adevai was appointed as the new board chair, taking over the position from Daniel Metz. Shaw was voted in as vice-chair.
As part of the ongoing search for a new Glide School District superintendent, an interview with Robert Freeman took place during the public meeting in front of a crowd of about 40 community members.
Freeman is currently the director of human resources for the Roseburg school district.
He spoke on his 36 year work history in education, across which he held positions ranging from teacher to principal to interim superintendent. For Freeman, public education is “the backbone of our community, our country — it’s the backbone of democracy.”
“The school district is the center of your community — it’s the pulse, it’s the health of your community and if your school district isn’t healthy, then your community’s not healthy,” Freeman said. “I hope I can bring some skills and some vision and if nothing else, a culture of looking for positive things and ensuring that this school district is the center of our community.”
The Glide School District has been fielding a search for a new superintendent since former Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz moved to the Sutherlin School District. Interim Superintendent Patrick Mayer occupied the position since August 2022. The board voted to extend his interim contract until the end of July with hopes to provide some overlap in outgoing and incoming superintendents that would allow for more in-depth job training.
The board hired executive search firm McPherson & Jacobson to help guide the interviewing process when the position was originally opened for applications. While a discussion of the firm’s current district contract was on the meeting agenda, the board motioned to move the discussion to its next scheduled meeting due to the ongoing interview process.
The first round of interviews were unsuccessful, leading to the board’s renewed search.
During the interview session, Freeman addressed allegations brought to the Roseburg school district earlier this year by a teacher who was dismissed from her position. The subsequent investigation concluded that the allegations against Freeman were unfounded and Freeman returned to his post following an administrative leave while the investigation was active.
“I am a life-long learner and I do believe that self-reflection is important and when you do make decisions, you should reflect on that,” Freeman said. “After 36 years I still have learning to do, too, and I hope in the future that I can recognize a situation like that and intervene in a different way.“
The board moved into an executive session where they discussed complaints received by the board and the recruitment of district staff.
An all-day community panel interview with the superintendent candidate will be held Tuesday. The next regular board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Glide High School Library.
