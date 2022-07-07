Sanne Godfrey has returned to The News-Review, where she has stepped into the role of news editor.
Godfrey previously worked for the newspaper’s editorial department in a variety of roles, including sports reporter, education reporter and page designer.
“I’ve watched Sanne grow in her role as a journalist since I relocated to Roseburg in 2017,” Tiffany Coleman, The News-Review’s managing editor, said. “We worked together in my former position in higher education when she was the education reporter, and I’ve grown to appreciate her knowledge and skills over the years. I asked her to rejoin The News-Review to be my right hand, because we share a passion for community journalism.”
Godfrey is taking over the news editor position vacated by Mike Henneke, who stepped down in late April. Henneke remains on staff at The News-Review as a photographer and page designer.
“I have some big shoes to fill, but am excited about the opportunity to mentor reporters and build a strong partnership with the community,” Godfrey said.
Godfrey is originally from The Netherlands and was a high school exchange student to Huntington, Oregon, where she met her husband. She has lived all over Oregon, earning an associate’s degree at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene.
She was a Snowden intern at the Gresham Outlook, an internship that focuses on ethics and reporting, and will be mentoring this year’s Snowden interns Nika Bartoo-Smith and Will Geschke in Roseburg.
Godfrey has lived in Douglas County since 2016, but started working in the area in 2013 when Sports Editor Tom Eggers hired her as a sports reporter.
“Sanne Godfrey has come full circle at The News-Review,” Eggers said.
Godfrey left The News-Review in June 2021 to focus on her health. During this time she worked for Adapt, helping people with drug and alcohol addiction.
In her free time, Godfrey enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two teenaged children.
