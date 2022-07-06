Phil Stame visited Roseburg on June 23 to take his first laps around the Riverfront Park Disc Golf Course near Stewart Park and the Roseburg Veterans Administration campus.
Stame had just completed his second hole and began walking a well-manicured path which he believed would lead to the third concrete tee pad. The path to the third hole is actually a staircase up the hill to the left of the second basket.
After walking approximately 150 feet down this “trail,” his first visit to the course would quickly take an unexpected turn.
Stame came upon a homeless encampment and soon found a number of dogs running his way. One dog, a female pit bull, began nipping at his calf. As he bent down to try to swat the first dog away, a second female pit bull — which came from as far as 200 feet away — latched onto Stame’s left trapezius muscle atop his shoulder, with one tooth breaking the skin behind his left ear.
The 34-year-old Klamath Falls man ultimately was able to shake the second dog free, but not before suffering a number of injuries in the bite area.
“There was a transient couple that had been breeding litters, and he was maybe 150 (feet) from their camp,” Roseburg Police Department officer Josh Chavez said. “One of the dogs still had a puppy, and the other one had just had a litter.”
Those dogs belonged to Billy and Nicole Taylor, who were living near the end of said “trail,” which is actually a service road the city of Roseburg built to access encampments between the course and Interstate 5 along the northern bank of the South Umpqua River.
Both dogs were transported to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Deputy Lee Bartholomew for quarantine. One has since been returned to the Taylors, but the second — the one which went for Stame’s neck — has not. While the first dog was unleashed, the second dog was reportedly roped to a tire, which Chavez said it dragged to the assault.
“The owners understood, and they felt bad,” said Chavez, who has served for almost a year as the department’s homeless liaison. “They knew the dogs had to be taken. There are a lot of people out here with dogs. They just don’t have a way to keep them contained.”
Three weeks earlier, an 80-year-old man from Green suffered an unprovoked attack during his evening walk by a dog which had gotten free from its property. He suffered puncture wounds to his left arm. The dog in that case was vaccinated and, therefore, was allowed to stay at home for the mandatory 10-day quarantine period.
“The amount of bites is up from normal years,” said Bartholomew, who responds to calls throughout Douglas County on a daily basis. “We were somewhere around 200 (as of June 1) countywide. That’s way above normal.
“I think it trends more toward the transient and unhoused community because they don’t have enclosures for their animals.”
And the injuries aren’t limited to dogs.
Bartholomew cited an increasing problem with feral or otherwise discarded cats who have caused injuries to well-meaning people who want to get those cats help.
“You can be as careful as you want (with cats),” Bartholomew said, “but I have Kevlar gloves and those cats can bite right through them.”
Most dog bites come from domestic dogs squaring off in battle and a human attempting to separate them, although there are certainly unprovoked attacks as dogs utilize their pack mentality of protecting their people or, potentially in the case of the disc golfer who got off track, protecting their babies from an unfamiliar individual.
“It’s more of an all-around situation,” Bartholomew said about the locations of animal bite calls he receives throughout the county. “I would hazard to guess we are seeing an uptick all over the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.