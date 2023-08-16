GLENDALE — To start off her first of six town hall events, Oregon Rep. Christine Goodwin had every person in attendance at Glendale Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon introduce themselves and say why they were present.
Some were parents concerned about schools, others wanted to learn more about what happens in Salem from the perspective of a representative.
“I am your voice in Salem so I’m very interested in what your concerns are, very interested in the issues that are foremost in your mind,” Goodwin said. “I know there’s lots but I really do want to hear from you and that’s why I’m doing a series of town halls this summer.”
Just over a dozen people sat on brown bleachers in the gymnasium to listen to Goodwin walk through what work at the Capitol looks like for her, explain a few of the bills that the House saw in legislative session and talk to her about their questions and concerns.
Goodwin serves Oregon’s District 4, which includes parts of Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties. She is a current member on multiple boards and planning commissions such as the Douglas County Planning Commission, the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board and the Community Cancer Center General Board.
“I can see that you’re all people who care very much about your community and you are working together to make Glendale the best place to live that you can and that you’re frustrated with what’s happening outside of here with all these decisions that are being made in Salem,” Goodwin said. “I think in Salem, we do things theoretically and in the end, it’s county and city governments that actually have to put things into action and administrate policies.”
Goodwin’s House assignments for the 82nd legislative session, which ran from Jan. 17 to June 25, included working as vice chair on the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee. She was also assigned to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the Subcommittee on Human Services.
Goodwin said the House was presented with over 3,000 bills in one six-month session, and very few of the bills saw any substantial progress being made toward them.
Goodwin emphasized the importance of listening to residents of the district she serves and amplifying their perspective in Salem and explained the balancing act that is working in a Congressional branch.
“I have found that you have to try to find agreement where you can. You cannot go in there demanding perfection and demanding your point of view be the only point of view because you will not do well overall. You will be iced out, people will not talk to you. You will not have near the influence,” Goodwin said. “That does not mean that you compromise on your core values. There is a way to build relationships in the building that I think is really important.”
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice attended the town hall and shared a few words after Goodwin concluded her talk. He spoke on the importance of legislators working together to serve the public.
“I hope everyone would be willing to recognize that the best governance happens under co-governance, when there’s a tie in the House, when there’s a tie in the Senate and it takes bipartisan support in order to get anything done,” Boice said. “I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat registered to vote. What I care about is having a reasonable conversation where we’re willing to have equal voice for all of Oregon in the legislature and get out and help make our government more fair for everybody and not just one side or the other.”
Goodwin’s next town halls are scheduled for:
- Roseburg — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Roseburg City Council Chambers at 900 SE Douglas Ave.
- Rogue River — 5-6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Tailholt Coffee Co., 207 E. Main., Rogue River.
- Canyonville/Riddle — 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Encounter Church, 301 N. Main Street, Canyonville.
- Applegate Valley — 6 p.m. Sept. 25, at Applegate Community Church, 18960 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass.
- Gold Hill — TBA
3000 bills is a ridiculous amount. 0 bills would be perfect. If the Oregon legislature met for a month every 5 years it would be perfect. The legal citizens of Oregon would be much better off.
