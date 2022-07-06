This week marks Graffiti Weekend’s 40th anniversary.
On July 10, 1982, Roseburg’s first Graffiti Night Cruise took place on Harvard Avenue when any vehicle could cruise and there was no entry fee. According to the graffitiweekend.com website, the turnout — both vehicles and spectators — was beyond all expectations.
Over the years, the number of events, which take place in various locations throughout the area, have grown right along with the crowds.
Before Graffiti Weekend was an attraction, in 1966, Steven Gordon was peeling potatoes for Pete’s Drive-In with his friend Barry. Gordon, who was then 12 years old, would watch cars go by every night of the week.
“We would peel 200 pounds of potatoes every day,” Gordon said. “That was when George ‘Sunny’ Kalina owned the place. His son’s name was Pete.”
It was during these early years that Steven and Barry began to ask for the “goopy stuff” to be put on their fries.
“Sunny ended up having to buy little paper cups and charge 5 cents for goop because after us, everyone started wanting it,” said Gordon. “I am pretty sure we invented that fry sauce.”
In that era, the route was different going down West Harvard Avenue to the old A&W, which is now the Evergreen Medical building. Drivers would spin around and go back up Stephens Street to the Snappy Service, now the U-Haul store.
“There were Shelby GT Cobra’s and Old Chevelle’s, there was even a $1 million Super Bird (in today’s money) that everyone laughed at because of the giant fiberglass hood and back fin,” said Gordon, a now 68-year-old and early pre-Graffiti witness. “Those days everyone driving was 16 or 17 and the cops were just different.
“They might give you a ticket if you were really acting up, but usually, they would give you a warning and watch as you poured out your beer. We also didn’t have many people from out of town; these were teenagers that were building up their hot rods.”
These days it is a different scene, but Gordon still enjoys the spectacle.
“The best place to see all the cars is River Forks Park on Saturday morning. It’s a huge park, beautiful, with lots of play structures for the kids, even a few food trucks out there.” Gordon said. “Everybody parks out on their grass and under the trees and everywhere. That’s where you see all the cars because a lot of those fellas I know don’t drive it downtown. They’re afraid of overheating.”
The Saturday morning Stray Angels show-n-shine event will be held at Melrose Vineyards this year, instead of River Forks Park.
Gordon also has a favorite spot to watch the cruise, but he would not divulge the location at risk of losing his special viewing spot.
“It’s perfect, you have the sun at your back and the cars go by through two different areas, you get to see everything,” he said.
As for the Graffiti experience in general, Gordon said it’s just an overall great time for so many different people to get together for one common event.
“It’s just so great to see all the kids. They get tickled pink at the cars going by and everyone is just so friendly, you never see any disturbances or anyone cause any friction,” he said. “Everybody is just so excited and happy and they all have a commonality and that they all have these very nice cars and they get to show off the work and the thousands and thousands of dollars they spend.”
With security and the various events around Douglas County taking place, Gordon is thankful that what has become known nationally as Graffiti Weekend still carries the essence of his youth and the spirit of the classic cars he so loved.
