SALEM — Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday she is appointing Steve Hoddle and Robert Johnson to the Douglas County Circuit Court, effective immediately.
Hoddle is filling Position 2, replacing Judge William Marshall, and Johnson is filling Position 4, replacing Judge Frances Burge. The Governor congratulated Judge Marshall and Judge Burge on their planned retirements and thanked them for their service.
Last month, Hoddle and Johnson each won a majority of votes in their judicial elections in Douglas County. The Governor’s appointment allows both of them to begin their judicial service before the start of their elected terms, which will, according to a news release, ensure a smooth transition to the Douglas County bench.
“Steve Hoddle and Robert Johnson have earned the support of Douglas County voters to become the newest judges on the trial court bench,” said Governor Brown. “I look forward to seeing how both of these skilled lawyers use their experience to serve the people of Douglas County while continuing to build on the strength of our justice system.”
Hoddle has been a prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s office since 2008. He is a graduate of Oregon State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in 2002, and Willamette University College of Law, where he obtained his law degree in 2006. In addition to his legal work, Hoddle is involved in community volunteerism.
After attending Umpqua Community College, Johnson graduated from Portland State University in 2011. He obtained his law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law in 2014. After law school, Johnson served as a law clerk with the Douglas County Circuit Court. He has been a local attorney since 2018. Johnson is also very involved in the community.
