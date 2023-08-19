 230219-nrr-tinakotek-02.JPG (copy)

Governor Tina Kotek (middle) speaks with Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman (left) and former United Community Action Network Director Mike Fieldman at UCAN in Roseburg in February.

 The News-Review File Photo

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced Wednesday that that state is seeking applicants for multiple new boards and commissions formed during the 2023 legislative session.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
1
1
2
1

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

After reading this list, there's no need for any of these boards or task forces.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.