Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced Wednesday that that state is seeking applicants for multiple new boards and commissions formed during the 2023 legislative session.
In total, 11 new boards and commissions have been formed this session in an effort to represent the growing diversity of the state. These boards are:
Joint Task Force on Hospital Discharge Challenges
Jurisdictional Transfer Advisory Committee
Juvenile Justice Policy Commission
LGBTQIA2S+ Subcommittee of the Governor's Commission on Senior Services
Oregon Cybersecurity Advisory Council
Oregon Youth Works Advisory Board
State Board of Sign Language Interpreters
Task Force on Alcohol Pricing and Addiction Services
Task Force on Modernizing Grant Funding and Contracting
Task Force on Tribal Consultation
Universal Health Plan Governance Board
“Today I’m echoing the call to action I made when I was sworn in, and invite all Oregonians to help build the Oregon you want to live in. The people who serve on our state’s boards and commissions develop policies that guide a a broad range of issues that impact Oregonians’ lives every day,” Gov. Kotek said. “True progress will require each and every one of us to be engaged — and I hope Oregonians with an interest in these issues will consider stepping up to serve.”
Those who wish to apply can visit the state's site at tinyurl.com/mr2crvh8; you must be an Oregon resident to apply. Application deadlines vary depending on the board.
Those who do apply can expect a typical application process, one that requires a resume, cover letter and a short personal biography.
Applicants do not have to be an expert in a specific field to serve on a specific board but a general interest in any given field may be enough to contribute to a board or commission.
According to the state's website, "Service is varied and based upon the needs, expectations and policy goals. Most seats are volunteer positions and have an average expectation of approximately 10-15 hours of work per month," and "Most terms are between 2-4 years and all Board and Commission members are subject to a two-term limit."
According to a press release, the governor makes appointments to over 250 boards and commissions. These commissions represent major issues of the state like education, economic development, conservation or healthcare.
