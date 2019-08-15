Alek Skarlatos announced Thursday he plans to run for Congress in 2020.
Skarlatos, who became a household name after taking down a would-be terrorist on a Paris-bound train in 2015, said he plans to be a congressman who will serve loggers, veterans, moms, dads and families, "not the extremists in DC."
His campaign released an emailed statement Thursday afternoon:
"Oregon values are my values and I am committed to protect our way of life. That’s why I’m proud to announce I’m running for Congress—to serve and work for the people of Oregon!
"As I traveled the district when I returned home from my deployment, I had the privilege to meet people from all walks of life from my beloved home state of Oregon. I began to see how opportunity to make a sustainable middle-class life has dwindled here due to policies from DC imposing regulatory and tax burdens that have driven out the timber industry. Wages are flat and the cost of living keeps increasing every day.
"I’m running for Congress because it’s time we have someone who will stand with Southern Oregon. The loggers, veterans, moms, dads, and families trying to make ends meet. It’s time we have a congressman who will serve you, not the extremists in DC.
"Join me and let’s stand up for Oregon."
Skarlatos ran for Douglas County Commissioner in 2018 but lost to Tom Kress.
(1) comment
First thing I see on his campaign page is once again him going on about his "hero" story. I am soooooo sick of hearing about this! We get it, he saved lives, but move on with life! I know I'm far from the only person here that feels that way. That tactic didn't win him the votes for county commissioner, I doubt its going to work for a congress position where the majority of Oregonians outside Douglas County have no knowledge of him.
