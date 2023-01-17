Douglas County officials announced Friday that the renovation project at John P. Amacher County Park and Campground is complete.
The project started in August 2022 and included the installation of a new concrete boat ramp with reinforced steel and grooving for improved traction, new curbs, new stormwater catch basins, and all-new pavement and striping for the expansive east parking area.
The new parking area boasts 47 total marked parking spots —22 single-vehicle, two accessible single-vehicle, 22 vehicle and boat trailer spots and one accessible vehicle and boat trailer spot. The parking area also includes new curbs complete with detailed signage to assist in directing visitors.
Additionally, three bio-swale vaults were embedded in the lot to filter stormwater to markedly improve the water quality of the runoff leaving the parking area.
The Douglas County commissioners and the Oregon State Marine Board made the renovation a funding priority due to its heavy use and significant stormwater drainage issues.
“Amacher Park is one of Douglas County’s most popular venues for recreation in Douglas County with its heavy use during the winter steelhead and spring salmon seasons followed by floaters in the summer,” said Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice. “As a board, we want to intentionally invest in and steward our parks in ways that will improve the user experience well into the future.
"We prioritized upgrading this boat ramp to make it one of the best on the North Umpqua and also streamlined the parking for users so that their whole recreation experience is more enjoyable from the time they pull into the lot,” Boice added.
Prior to the improvement project, there was a lack of accommodation for drainage and stormwater runoff which led to silt and petroleum products draining into the North Umpqua River from the parking lot.
The worn out and rutted asphalt boat ramp, as well as the park’s previously disorganized parking situation and potholed gravel, were also issues corrected in the renovation.
The project cost approximately $825,000 with funds for the project provided by Douglas County, Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby, Oregon Fish and Wildlife and the state's marine board.
The contractor for the project was Knife River Materials, the engineer of record was Jeff Smith of the OSMB and project managers included Douglas County Parks Director Mark Wall, Greg Bastian of Knife River and Stuart Jantze from OSMB.
Amacher Park offers day-use recreational opportunities like boating, fishing, swimming, rafting, tubing, picnicking and walking, and a pavilion for events.
Information: douglascounty-oregon.us/265/Parks.
Log In
