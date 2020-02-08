Three people have applied to take the Roseburg City Council seat formerly held by Tom Ryan, who abruptly announced his resignation in December after serving on the council for nearly 20 years, and with three years left on his term.
Sheila Cox, Ashley Taylor and Jeffrey Weller all applied before the Jan. 31 deadline and are eligible to serve the Ward 2, Position 1 seat. The council is scheduled to interview the three in public on Monday, starting at 6 p.m., in the City Hall council chambers. Following the interviews, the council can decide to appoint one of the candidates or do another call-out for applicants.
Whomever is selected will serve the remainder of the year. The seat will be on the November general election ballot, and the winner will serve through Dec. 31, 2022.
Cox served as Roseburg city recorder for nearly 30 years, including two stints as acting city manager, before retiring in 2018. Taylor is a fiduciary guardian and deputy director for Ashley Taylor LLC and Douglas CARES. Weller is self-employed with nearly 50 years of experience as a certified public accountant.
The applications included a series of questions that the applicants were asked to answer. The following are two of those questions/answers from each applicant.
Sheila Cox
Q. What experience/training do you have that qualifies you for this particular appointment and what specific contributions do you hope to make?
A. I have been involved in local government for more than half of my life. I served as city clerk in Othello, Washington, for almost five years before being hired as city recorder for the City of Roseburg in 1988. During the 30 years I served as Roseburg city recorder I also served as acting city manager for six months during the manager’s deployment to Iraq and again while the city worked to replace the manager after his resignation. I was also given the responsibility of acting as the city’s airport manager during periods of time when the city didn’t have a professional airport manager on staff.
Throughout my career in local government, I was very actively involved with the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, from which I gained a wealth of knowledge on what it takes to be an effective member the local government team. I served in various committees of both professional organizations and had the honor of serving as OAMR president in 2000-01. I am confident I can contribute to the council and the community through my knowledge and understanding of the local government process.
Q. Please list community topics of particular concern to you that related to this appointment.
A. I am interested in all aspects of our community, but I have no specific agenda. I recognize the value of all city departments and sincerely appreciate the dedicated staff who manage those departments. I feel I have a clear understanding of the multitude of issues the city deals with on a daily basis. I also understand the limited funding with which the city has to address those issues, and realize how difficult it is to balance the city’s budget in a way that ensures the best service to our citizens.
Ashley Taylor
Q. What experience/training do you have that qualifies you for this particular appointment and what specific contributions do you hope to make?
A. I believe my experience as a fiduciary/guardian for vulnerable individuals and my work at the children’s advocacy center gives an array of experience and training that would benefit the community. A large part of my career has required interactions with diverse populations, requiring me to adapt to each situation and circumstance that I dealt with.
As a fiduciary/guardian for individuals who live in the community, I have navigated through all levels of health and social services to get client’s needs met. I believe the difficulties and successes I have experienced with my clients and community members will be able to bring a unique, trauma informed perspective to the council, making it real. A large part of being a fiduciary/guardian is being able to think outside the box, advocate appropriately, maintain connections and build relations, listen and advocate for others.
I would also bring experience and expertise as a business owner and deputy director. These titles have required me to think analytically, be creative and be a critical thinker, deciding what is best for the overall business as well as led me to understand the strength and wisdom of having strong policies, procedures, that a structure and organization rely upon.
In summary, I would like to continue to contribute to the city by providing my firsthand knowledge in our communities healthcare and social services, love for policies and procedures, analytical thinking and positive advocacy.
Q. Please list community topics of particular concern to you that related to this appointment.
A. Topics of particular concern to me are mental health treatment and services, drug and alcohol intervention and prevention, and neighborhood safety (walkability, thieves, do I feel safe outside at night, etc.).
While these are always hot topics, we won’t be able to really curb these problems without being able to entice professionals to want to move to our community to treat the high needs of our community in regards to mental health and drug and alcohol addiction.
Jeffrey Weller
Q. What experience/training do you have that qualifies you for this particular appointment and what specific contributions do you hope to make?
A. I have over 48 years of experience in the business world as a CPA. During that time I have learned to listen to people, hearing them out as they express concerns, frustrations, and requests for understanding. Obviously I am familiar with the financial aspects of operational entities, and I also possess analytical, organizational, administrative and management skills necessary for a position of leadership. I am an independent person without political stances, a slate clear of preconceived notions, bias or agendas. I am open and willing to discuss and work with colleagues (and indeed all citizens of Roseburg) to determine the best course of action overall, and to make available appropriate explanations for suggestions that are not implemented. Although I have not previously held political office, I believe the breadth of my professional experience will bring a different set of views to the group (dare I say “team”?) tasked with the responsibility of guiding the City of Roseburg.
Q. Please list community topics of particular concern to you that related to this appointment.
A. There are many challenges facing our city. I believe some areas I believe some areas that require significant ongoing attention are homelessness, transportation, drug abuse, communication between city officials and the general population, and the overall economy. There are no hard and fast resolutions to any of these, but the suggestions that are consistently presented (by the council as well as the general populace) warrant consideration and can be incorporated into the ongoing discussions to determine the best courses of action for the community as a whole.
