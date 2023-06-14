The Oregon State Senate will hold a third reading Thursday morning regarding House Bill 2144, which removes requirements for remains of a fallen soldier, formerly designated prisoner of war or missing in action soldier’s remains to return to Oregon in order to receive Fallen Hero roadside memorial recognition.
Currently, among other requirements, remains must be returned to Oregon to receive the roadside marker. However, this legislation would address the issue of remains that have already been interred outside of the state, allowing for memorials to be placed for those soldiers as well.
The bill in question was first introduced at the request of Rep. Dacia Grayber. The latest public hearing held regarding the bill was May 9. In that public hearing, Dick Tobiason of the Bend Heroes Foundation submitted testimony in favor of the bill.
“Oregon is home to almost 1,000 MIAs from all wars and services. Over the last 40 years, The remains of 44 Oregon MIAs have recovered, identified, and returned to families for final disposition…” said Tobiason. “To qualify for a roadside marker, previous legislation required the remains of a recovered and identified MIA to be returned to Oregon.
“I testified in support of that legislation noting that the remains of Army Corporal Norvin D. Brockett, a recovered and identified Korean War MIA from Powell Butte was in the process of being returned to family and the remains would probably be flown directly from Hawaii to the east coast for burial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. His remains would not be flown to Oregon so his family would not be eligible for a roadside marker. I requested the measure be amended to cover that condition which actually happened. There may be more situations like that.”
The bill currently has a do pass recommendation. Current legislation requires remains of fallen soldiers to be identified and returned to Oregon in order to qualify for a roadside marker.
Another notable bill, Senate Bill 5538, relates to the financial administration of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs declaring an emergency. Essentially, additional funding from the general fund will be allocated to various services the state’s VA offers.
For example, additional funding will be given for services provided by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs in the amount of $6,788,221. During a work session on May 24, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means held an unanimous vote of 23 Senators and Representatives voting yes to adopt the bill with amendments.
Other notable bills include the following:
HB 2147 — Relating to the remains of unclaimed human remains of a veteran, directs the governing body of any given county to appoint a designated person to ensure the burial of those remains.
HB 2271 — This bill relates to the Veteran Educational Bridge Grant Program. With a do pass recommendation, this bill would make that grant program permanent.
HB 2295 — With a do pass recommendation as of May 2, this bill will broaden public contracting preferences for not only service-disabled veterans but all veteran-owned businesses. A third reading will be held on the Senate floor Wednesday.
HB 2649 — Refers to qualifying contractors being required to provide material provisions as proof that they are implementing plans for outreach to and the recruitment of women, minority individuals and veterans to perform work under public improvement projects. A third reading of this bill will be heard on the Senate floor Wednesday.
HB 3001 — This bill would waive the fee for Fallen Hero roadside memorial highway sign if the applicant is a Gold Star Family member. A Gold Star family member is the immediate relative of a fallen soldier. A third reading will be held on the Senate floor on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.