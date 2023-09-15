Oregon Representative Virgle Osborne and Oregon Senator David Brock Smith announced Thursday they would each be filing for re-election.
“It continues to be a privilege and honor to serve the residents of District 1 in the Oregon State Legislature since taking office in 2017,” Brock Smith said. “During my time serving the residents of District 1, we have been able to work on a number of issues that face our communities, their residents and the businesses that support them. From the creation of a statewide meat inspection program to bring local protein to market, increasing timber and post fire harvest opportunities, protecting the rights of parents and property owners, to helping lead the Republican effort to stop Cap & Trade, just to name a few.”
Brock Smith has served on a number of legislative committees including agriculture, land use and natural resources, education, economic development, energy and environment, and ways and means subcommittee on public safety. He has also served in other roles including a number of task forces and as co-chair of the Oregon Legislative Sportsman’s Caucus.
Osborne hopes to continue to represent District 2 in the Oregon House.
“I am proud to throw my hat in the ring once again to continue to represent the people of District 2,” Osborne said. “The issues Douglas County and Oregon face are the same as they were just two years ago: homelessness continues to worsen, improperly managed forests threaten our communities, increased costs from taxes make Oregonians’ bottom line worse, our schools continue to suffer despite record-level funding, and extreme environmental policies jeopardize our way of life.”
Osborne said he hopes to continue to forge critical relationships with legislators and organizations to build on his achievements, which include securing money for a child care facility in Myrtle Creek and housing for North Douglas County Fire & EMS, as well as a bill to aid search and rescue workers.
The campaign release listed Brock Smith’s endorsement by all three sheriffs in his district.
Brock Smith said, “I am humbled and proud to have the trust and support of our Curry, Coos and Douglas County Sheriffs and the citizens I represent within these counties of District 1. I look forward to our continued work together being your strong voice in the Oregon State Senate”.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
