230426-nrr-careerfair-6.jpg (copy)

Students speak with representatives from Douglas Education Service District during the career fair held recently at Douglas High School.

 Will Geschke/The News Review

The Douglas Education Service District isn’t a school district, but employees work closely with K-12 students and school staff. Services provided include speech, nursing and youth mentorship.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 x7204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

