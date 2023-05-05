The Douglas Education Service District isn’t a school district, but employees work closely with K-12 students and school staff. Services provided include speech, nursing and youth mentorship.
Douglas ESD is governed by a seven-member board of directors, which sets policies and goals to guide the agency’s activities. There are six candidates running for three seats. In at large position 2, incumbent Chris Rusch faces challenger Barbara J. Crawford. In zone 1, incumbent Meredith Bliss faces challengers Tom Dole and Celia Vander Velden. Gayl Bowser is unopposed in zone 3.
The terms of the four remaining board members end June 30, 2025. Board members serve four-year terms. We asked the candidates the same questions; answers were edited for length.
Zone 1
MEREDITH BLISS
City: Roseburg
Occupation: Self-employed consultant
Education: Dartmouth College, bachelor’s degree in sociology/education; Stanford University, master's degree education policy
Educational Background (prior experience): Elementary teacher; nonprofit leader/manager in education; nonprofit consultant.
Prior Government Experience: Douglas Education Service District board
What prompted you to run for the Douglas Education Service District board?
I have always believed the strength of a community is exemplified by how it treats and supports its children. As a mother, former educator, and member of our community, I understand the importance of the ESD and the services it provides to support our school districts. I am a fierce advocate for providing the very best when it comes to our children's educational opportunities.
Why should people vote for you?
I have already served on the ESD Board for one full term, which gives me insights, understanding and relationships. In addition, I have spent two-and-a-half decades working in the social sector as a leader and coach. I bring the firsthand experience of an educator and parent, as well as the understanding of how organizations work and how to get things done.
What is the biggest challenge facing Douglas ESD, and what would you do to address it?
We continue to have students across our county who are struggling — in any number of ways —and they deserve the very best access and opportunities we can give them. Schools, districts and teachers work so hard day in and day out to meet kids' needs, and we need to work together so that our resources can have the greatest impact and serve all of our students. The ESD provides essential services and supports for some of our most vulnerable students and families, and we need to grow these programs and set a high bar for every kid in our community.
TOM DOLE
City: Roseburg
Occupation: Retired
Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Oregon, master’s degree in applied information management from the University of Oregon
Educational Background (prior experience): Worked for advertising companies in Medford, Portland and Los Angeles; owned a radio station in Medford; taught graduate level data mining and social media courses at the University of Oregon
Prior Government Experience: Worked for the U.S. House of Representatives in Medford for an Oregon congressman
What prompted you to run for the Douglas Education Service District board?
It's all about the children...our children in Douglas County. I am determined to keep "woke" and similar ideologies out of our Southern Oregon schools. K-12 curricula must focus on the basics, such as English, mathematics, science, history, etc. I ran to help ensure the future of our local-area students.
Why should people vote for you?
I hold a master’s degree and I taught college courses at UO. I’m a Roseburg High graduate. I am endorsed by Senator David Brock Smith, Representative Court Boice, and Representative Virgle Osborne. I’m driven to help our children succeed.
What is the biggest challenge facing the Douglas Education Service District, and what would you do to address it?
Oregon ranks "significantly lower than the national average" in math, reading, and writing scores. The lowest possible allocation of resources toward "alternative" lifestyles should be employed. The Douglas Education Service District is challenged by the balance of funds allocated to teaching the basics versus "alternative" subject matter.
CELIA VANDER VELDEN did not respond to questions from The News-Review. Vander Velden lives in Roseburg and works as a direct support provider. She holds an associate's degree in sociology from Salt Lake Community College and is a mom to a medically complex warrior for 10 years
Prior Government Experience: NA
AT-LARGE POSITION 2
BARBARA J. CRAWFORD
City: Oakland
Occupation: Red Cross
Education: UCC, associate's in nursing; bachelor's degree in nursing from Excelsior College; master's degree in nursing from Western Governor University
Educational Background (prior experience): Developed and taught CNA class at Roseburg High School when UCC took over the program, associate professor for first and second year nursing students; Glendale Community College developed new healthcare programs; Roseburg VA Health Care System.
Prior Government Experience: Precinct committee person
The candidate did not respond to The News-Review.
CHRIS RUSCH
City: Tiller.
Occupation: Retired.
Education: UCC associate's degree in forestry; Southern Oregon University bachelor's degree in environmental studies.
Educational Background (prior experience): Retired, 35 years with the U.S. Forest Service on the Umpqua National Forest in Tiller; served as silviculturist and botanist.
Prior Government Experience: 25 years Days Creek School District board, five years budget committee; 10 years Douglas County ESD board; 12 years Tiller Rural Fire District board.
What prompted you to run for the Douglas Education Service District board?
I support the goals and mission of the Douglas ESD. The Douglas ESD is committed to provide collaborative, high-quality, equitable and locally responsive educational services to the community in early childhood intervention, early learning education and special needs services.
Why should people vote for you?
I believe in providing quality public education for all students. Serving as a member of the Douglas ESD board of directors is a great way to work and advocate for the education of all children in our community. I have been a board member for 10 years and want to continue to support this important service for our school districts. My knowledge and experience will help me to provide leadership and build a vision that everyone can share in. Decisions made while serving as a member of the ESD board of directors ultimately makes a difference for future generations.
What is the biggest challenge facing the Douglas Education Service District, and what would you do to address it?
Funding is always a critical issue. Increased funding for Regional Inclusive Services is a need. This funding supports disabilities such as autism, blind and visually impaired, deaf and hard of hearing, and orthopedic services. While students who need these services continue to increase, funding is not increasing at the same rate. It is important to continue to be an advocate for ESD’s statewide so that funding is more stable.
(1) comment
The most sure vote I will be giving is for Chris Rusch. She is incredibly accomplished and committed to doing a competent job.
I have watch her both in her Forest Service job and as a community member. She always goes above and beyond in her commitments and accomplishments.
VOTE FOR CHRIS RUSCH!!!
