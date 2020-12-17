The City of Roseburg is handing out the last of nearly $800,000 it received in state funds intended to help the community deal with the fallout from the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to hit the nation in a century.
The city received a total of 771,520 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, and in turn has been distributing that money to local agencies on the front lines of dealing with the pandemic. Nearly a third of that money, or $220,000, went to the CCD Business Development Corporation. The agency used the money to deliver grants to 49 small businesses in Roseburg.
The city also provided $34,100 to the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce to help it develop and deliver a free personal protective equipment and sanitation supply program for local businesses.
The remainder of the state grant funding is being used to support local agencies that were affected by the pandemic.
The City of Roseburg provided $75,000 to United Community Action Network to provide the following to Roseburg residents or unhoused living the Roseburg area: Emergency assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure, emergency assistance to prevent loss of utilities, emergency nutrition assistance and personal protective equipment and related administrative costs.
The city has also given the Douglas Education Service District $30,000 to help pay for funds and materials to area childcare providers that have been lacking due to the pandemic.
The funding is intended to help cover a variety of needs, including additional staffing, equipment, supplies, PPE, and/or cleaning supplies to meet COVID-related requirements, or additional equipment or internet capacity to facilitate comprehensive distance learning.
More than $100,000 in grants was awarded to local nonprofits, which were vetted by city staff, including four department heads.
The city has entered into funding agreements with the following nonprofits:
St. Vincent de Paul — $40,000 pay for a two-stall shower trailer with a washer/dryer system.
Roseburg Rescue Mission — $20,000 to provide services to the homeless, including meals to go, increased COVID-related janitorial expenses and the installation of sneeze guards, and lost income due to required closure of the thrift stores.
Salvation Army — $15,000 to provide help families impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage or rental payment assistance, utility payment assistance, food assistance and temporary shelter.
Peace at Home — $15,000 o provide emergency shelter and/or rental assistance for Roseburg clients.
YMCA of Douglas County — $10,000 to provide additional staffing, PPE, materials and supplies required to provide childcare and remote learning assistance related to the pandemic.
Chadwick Clubhouse — $5,000 to provide assistance to unhoused individuals, mortgage and/or rental assistance, utility payment assistance and food assistance.
Roseburg Senior Center — $5,000 to provide low-cost meals to the public at the center.
Meals on Wheels — $2,000 toward its meal program for seniors.
In addition, there are several grant requests that are being processed. They are:
Thriving Waters/Umpqua Farm to School has requested $6,731 to support its program that provides kits and at-home garden lessons and expenses related to moving to comprehensive distance learning at the elementary schools they are working with, which serves nearly 500 students.
Safe Haven Maternity Home has requested $8,000 in funds to support its program because recent fundraising efforts have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
Connecting Point has requested the purchase of two laptop computers that can be used to connect their clients virtually to service providers.
City staff is also working with Anvil Northwest on an agreement to provide $29,428 toward tourism promotion changes and recovery efforts necessitated due to the pandemic. Anvil Northwest is responsible for providing tourism promotion for the city.
