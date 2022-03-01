You’ve seen them all around town, and seemingly in growing numbers: delapidated and sometimes abandoned or largely inoperative RVs lining city streets and parks.
Roseburg Police chief Gary Klopfenstein said his officers are trying to get the vehicles to move along if they are operable, and if not, get them towed away, and in some cases, eventually destroyed.
Klopfenstein and other city officials introduced a host of changes to city code to the City Council on Monday, changes that won initial approval. However, Klopfenstein and other city officials acknowledge that while these changes may help, it will take changes in state law to give local police more and stronger legal tools in removing abandoned vehicles.
One of the things the new code would do is simply identify what is meant by abandoned vehicle. According to the code, “abandoned vehicle” means a vehicle that has been deserted, relinquished or has one or more of the following existing conditions:
• The vehicle license plate or registration sticker has expired or has been canceled or altered, or the vehicle has a license plate from another vehicle.
• The vehicle has no license plates or registration sticker.
• The vehicle appears to be inoperative or disabled.
• The vehicle appears to be wrecked, partially dismantled or junked; including but not limited to vehicles that lack an engine, transmission, wheel, tire, door, body panel, windshield, window, or any other part or equipment necessary to operate safely on the highway of this state.
• The records of the Oregon Department of Transportation identify the vehicle as sold and the current owner of the vehicle has not registered the vehicle as required by state law.
• The code changes also address the process of towing abandoned vehicles.
It calls for abandoned vehicles to be taken into custody by police or their designee and then be held at the expense of the vehicle’s owner. A vehicle that is believed or known to be actively used as a form of temporary occupancy that is towed under this section will be held at the tow yard or a secured location for a period of at least 30 days. During that time, upon furnishing proof of ownership, or authorization from the police chief or their designee, valuables and personal property contained within the vehicle will be released. Retrieval of the vehicle will require owner compliance with rules established by the tow company and state law, according to the new code.
One of the ways owners of dilapidated vehicles have avoided being towed is to keep on the move. That is, if they are given notice their vehicle is considered abandoned and in violation of the law, they simply drive around the block and park there. When that happens the clock on their potential violation starts over. This makes the efforts to clear the streets of these vehicles a sort of cat-and-mouse game between police and the vehicle operators.
Yes, Klopfenstein said. Police will make every effort to connect those who have their vehicles and RVs confiscated with service agencies that can help them find new housing, he said.
With a nodding of the head, City Council members gave initial approval to the proposed changes. The matter will have to come back before the City Council before it can receive final approval.
Also discussed, Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency, with NeighborWorks Umpqua running the program is an excellent use of available dollars to make necessary improvements to your home. Fix your roof or any water damage, bring your electrical and plumbing up to code, repair any foundation issues. If you have a neighbor who could benefit, share the program availability with them. [thumbup]
I'm not sure the city public works commission has ever had a professional woman serve of their commission. Why would they start now? Sigh
Not for a while, but the public works director was a woman who was an engineer. Did you forget that?
