ali-bakhtiari-oSNKy9BOKaI-unsplash.jpg

Recent studies indicate psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) could be useful in the treatment of major depression, including mental suffering among terminally ill patients, and for substance abuse including alcoholism.

 Courtesy of Ali Bakhtiari via unsplash.com

In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 109. The measure will allow licensed providers to administer psilocybin producing mushrooms in licensed facilities, as a form of therapeutic mental healthcare.

Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.