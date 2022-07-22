In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 109. The measure will allow licensed providers to administer psilocybin producing mushrooms in licensed facilities, as a form of therapeutic mental healthcare.
On Jan. 2, 2023, the state will begin accepting applications for licensure, which means regulations on a state level are set to be in place by the end of this year. Some cities around Douglas County are hoping to ban the services well before then.
Measure 109 allows the use of psilocybin-assisted therapy programs, primarily to treat mental health like PTSD and depression in clients 21 and older. The administration and consumption of the psilocybin will be permitted only at a licensed facility and under the supervision of a licensed provider, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
At a Roseburg City Council meeting on July 11, Council members had a discussion about their options moving forward, though no official motion was made. In a staff report from Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger and Assistant City Manager/City Recorder Amy Sowa, three options were presented; all are the same for cities across Oregon.
Cities can either do nothing, which will allow psilocybin service centers and manufacturers; place a two-year moratorium on such services; or allow voters to decide if they want to ban the services indefinitely.
Staff recommended a ballot measure so voters could decide to ban the services, primarily because rules are due two days before they would go into effect in January 2023 and there was concern about insufficient time to study the impacts, according to Messenger.
“Probably one of the biggest reasons is that the state — the Oregon Health Authority — has not finalized rules and regulations for psilocybin manufacturers and service centers," Sowa said. "That leaves us with a lot of unanswered questions."
At the City Council meeting, many questions arose about the facilities and what they would mean. There was not much of a discussion about what benefits the psilocybin therapy could bring, but rather questions of how it would be regulated and what rules will surround it.
“One of the rules that I know people want to know is if you go to this facility to receive treatment, are you immediately released to drive on your own? How long does this treatment last before you can drive?” Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich said. “What are the rules for safety for not only an individual, but for others in the community?”
At the end of the discussion, no public comment was made and all Council members leaned toward taking the ban to a community-wide vote.
Roseburg City Council will take up the issue at its Monday meeting, officially deciding to take a ban to the voters or not.
On July 18, Winston City Council had a similar discussion, although they already came to a decision. Ordinance No. 22-706 passed in a 4-1 vote, banning psilocybin services and manufacturing within the City of Winston and declaring an emergency.
“We don’t know all the moving parts in terms of what OHA is doing,” Thomas McIntosh, the community development manager for the City of Winston, said. “Council finds it imperative to leave decision-making to the voters.”
Along with the emergency ordinance to stop any preceding until voters in Winston cast their ballots in the November general election, the Council unanimously passed Resolution 22-1058 to officially bring the question “should psilocybin be prohibited?” to the voters.
Rules and regulations are currently being decided by the OHA, with recommendations from the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board.
“The Board will also develop a long-term strategic plan for ensuring that psilocybin services will become and remain a safe, accessible and affordable therapeutic option for all persons 21 years of age and older in this state for whom psilocybin may be appropriate and monitor and study federal laws, regulations and policies regarding psilocybin,” according to information provided by Oregon.gov about the board.
As it stands, decisions ultimately fall in the hands of city governments around Oregon, and if they decide to place a possible ban on the ballot, the decision will ultimately be made by voters.
