Firefighters for the City of Roseburg might be breathing a little easier now that their old, and in some cases nearly outdated, oxygen masks and equipment are being replaced.
The Roseburg City Council on Monday agreed to spend just over $263,000 for the purchase of new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus units to replace those that were purchased in 2005. The new SCBAs will comply with the current National Fire Protection Association standards and coincide with the end of life of the department’s current SCBA air cylinders, Roseburg Fire Chief Gary Garrisi told the council.
“We don’t normally talk about them because they’re a once-every-15-year purchase,” Garrisi said.
The department is buying 34 units, each containing an integrated communication system, along with three Rapid Intervention Team packs. Those RIT units are designed to assist people, such as those caught in a fire, who don’t have their own oxygen masks.
Since the last purchase in 2005, there have been three additional NFPA cycles, and the current standards were updated for 2018. Current industry standards are to upgrade air packs about every three NFPA cycles, which coincides with the 15-year life span of the air cylinders.
The majority of Roseburg’s current SCBAs are out of compliance and no longer under warranty, and parts for repair and service are becoming costly, city officials said. In addition, the service life for the air cylinders is set to expire next month, and the bottles will have to be replaced and destroyed.
“This will bring us back into compliance,” Garrisi said.
The new air pack harnesses being bought come with two new bottles and a mask that will bring the fire department in line with current standards, Garrisi said. SCBAs are an integral part of a firefighter’s personal protective equipment and allow them to work in dangerous and sometimes even life-threatening situations, not only to put out fires but to perform rescues, Garrisi said. Upgrading to the current NFPA standards will not only increase the safety of firefighters but also reduce maintenance costs, he said.
City officials asked for council approval to buy the equipment as soon as possible to ensure it is available before the end of life of the current SCBA bottles, which will occur next month. Due to the possibility of large orders from other agencies, it’s important to order the equipment now, Garrisi said.
The Roseburg Fire Department has about 41 employees and an annual budget of $6.6 million. Last year the department responded to 116 fire calls, 3,909 EMS calls and 1,700 other calls, according to the city’s website. The 5,928 total calls was slightly less than the 6,349 total calls to the department in 2017.
