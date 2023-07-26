Work continues forward on the interior of the Gary Leif Navigation Center in Roseburg, which will provide shelter and other services to an additional 30 individuals who otherwise might be homeless once the work is completed.
On Monday, about a dozen city officials — including members of the Roseburg Homeless Commission — got an early look at the multi-million dollar shelter, located at 948 SE Mill St.
The tour was led by Shelter Program Manager Erica Kimrey, who is employed by UCAN, the agency was awarded the contract to manage the shelter. Kimrey said she expects the shelter to open around Labor Day, bringing in about 10 new residents at a time until all 30 beds — 20 singles and 10 bunk beds — are full.
The center currently provides housing for more than a dozen people in 10 individual pods set up in what had been a parking lot. According to Kimrey, the inside beds are intended to provide emergency shelter and the pods more long-term, transitional housing.
The layout features a reception area that will accommodate UCAN staff, as well as other agencies that provide services to the unhoused.
The shelter will include three individual showers, a kitchen, a dining/lounge area, a laundry room, restrooms, storage areas and office space for UCAN staff. There will also be desks, furniture and individual storage areas for guests.
The sleeping area will not have any interior walls, a design which allows staff to keep an eye on everyone.
The center will typically have a total of six staff during the day, and at least three staffers at the site until 11 p.m. UCAN is also in negotiations with a company to provide private security services, Kimrey said.
All residents must be inside the facility by 9 p.m., the same as the pods. However, unlike many shelters, residents will be allowed to remain inside the shelter during the day so they can access services.
UCAN has more than 160 people on a waiting list to stay at the shelter, and the agency has been contacting them to make sure “people are still interested and in need,” Kimrey said. The initial clients will be chosen “first come, first served,” and will not be able to choose whether they are placed in a shelter bed inside or a pod.
“When they’re applying, they’re applying for shelter,” she said.
Kimrey was asked about the attitude of area residents toward the shelter, and she said complaints have been minimal.
“We haven’t had a ton of problems,” she said. “I would say parking is the biggest issue... other than that not much.”
The Roseburg Homeless Commission, chaired by Mayor Larry Rich, first met in January 2021 and was primarily tasked with securing the resources — including funding — to open a shelter for the unhoused. The commission agreed to outsource the management of the shelter to UCAN, and the entire project — including the purchase of the property from UCAN and subsequent remodel — has been funded by $3 million in state grants. Umpqua Health Alliance provided the city $300,000.
The shelter opened with the 10 pods at the end of June 2022, a date required by one of the state grants.
The city purchased the property from UCAN for $270,000. It also agreed to pay up to $1.75 million to operate the center for the first 14 months, ending June 30, 2023, and up to $1.5 million for the next fiscal year, ending June 30, 2024.
The opening of the shelter comes at a critical time for the city and its response to the unhoused.
On July 1, a new city ordinance went into effect that imposes about two dozen restrictions covering where, when and how the unhoused can camp within city limits. The new ordinance was required by legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers in 2001.
The new restrictions have been criticized by advocates for the unhoused, who say they are confusing and unreasonable — including one item that forbids camping anywhere in the city between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and requires people to move their belongings from their living space every morning.
The city is looking for property to open up an urban campground to provide a safe haven for the unhoused, much like that provided by Hastings Village in Sutherlin.
Several city officials — led by Rich — are leading the search efforts for an appropriate site. Rich previously said the city is close to securing such a property, but would not discuss the matter until the purchase of the property is closed.
