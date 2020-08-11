MYRTLE CREEK — A leak in one of the Myrtle Creek water mains Monday night led city officials to ask residents to voluntarily conserve water while city crews work on repairs.
“We have experienced a very large main break down here near the water plant,” Myrtle Creek City Administrator Sean Negherbon said in a video to residents. “It’s resulted in a couple of people being out of water, I believe. But more importantly, it’s isolated our water treatment plant from the rest of the system.”
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Negherbon said the break was at the worst possible spot and crews worked through the night, but had not yet reached the break. Crews are expected to isolate the issue Tuesday.
Myrtle Creek is working with Tri City Water District for its emergency water supply.
Negherbon said while the city will not run out of water there will be significantly less water, so he’s asking residents to conserve water until the city lets them know otherwise. Residents will receive a reverse 911 notification once the water reaches a higher level in the tank.
Some residents also received a reverse 911 call from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requesting people conserve water due to a leak in water tank. Although there was no leak in a water tank, Negherbon said it was a good way to get the message out and the main point was made.
People with a landline will automatically receive the reverse 911 messages. Douglas County residents without landlines are asked to sign up via http://www.dcso.com/alerts/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.