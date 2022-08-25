Roseburg City Council spent more than an hour Monday night discussing downtown parking and how to fix issues while also maintaining the free parking that Roseburg residents and traveling shoppers have enjoyed for so long.
Council members listened to a presentation by Community Development Director Stuart Cowie, as he outlined potential changes and ideas that could create a revenue stream that would pay for parking enforcement while not upsetting the downtown parking balance.
Councilors agreed to get security and janitorial service for the parking garage and convert some of the free parking downtown to limited-time parking.
The city will allocate funding for a one-year contract with security and janitorial services for the parking garage located at 551 Rose St., in an effort to create a safer more sanitary place for downtown visitors to utilize.
“Hopefully this action will make people feel more comfortable and want to get a permit,” said Cowie.
The council also approved the conversion of the free parking spaces in the lot behind Downtown Fitness and the first floor of the parking garage to a limited-time parking model which will allow parking enforcement to monitor these parking areas and potentially collect revenue from parking infractions.
“Employees, business owners and residents are abusing this free parking, and with time limit parking, they will have to get a permit or find other parking,” said Cowie.
The city hired Ace Parking as its downtown parking enforcement contractor roughly five months ago. Since then, the city has experienced a net loss of nearly $10,000 a month due, in part, to broken parking meters and free parking areas that can be used indefinitely without restriction or recourse, according to Cowie.
“There are 268 total meters right now," Cowie said. "Ace Parking recommends we go to 89 meters and turn the rest into time-limit parking, but that will have to go before the council as they are the ones who decide where and the meters go, and if they can be moved.” This number is not arbitrary, currently 179 of the parking meters in the downtown area are not working properly or are too old to be repaired.
When Ace was hired, the company projected it would collect $28,000 in monthly revenues, which would be used to cover its operating expenses. But with the $10,000 shortfall each month, the City of Roseburg has been covering the deficit.
During the meeting, local downtown business owner Sarah Morin, of Bliss Salon and Spa, spoke to the council about the failure of two-hour parking restrictions for people trying to “get their hair done and have lunch.”
The sentiment was echoed by other downtown business owners and a few members of the public, including Dave Huckins, an investigator for the Umpqua Valley Public Defender, an organization located on Southeast Jackson Street. Huckins added that not all the tickets issued met the legal criteria and argues the city owes refunds to some people.
"Municipal parking tickets have to have the name of the person issuing the ticket, the ticket must have a court date and a person cannot be forced to pay before the hearing,” said Huckins.
The contract with Ace Parking is a one-year agreement which will come to an end baring renegotiation in January of 2023.
“The city also has other expenditures so the larger discussion is; do we keep Ace or go to a larger meter system, or maybe a fee or tax system for downtown parking,” said Cowie.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14 where the issue of parking will be on the agenda.
