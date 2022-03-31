Parking meters on Jackson Street show expired time limits on Wednesday. Roseburg is reinstituting parking enforcement and fines on vehicles at expired meters and in timed spaces downtown and for vehicles parked on the streets without resident permits in the Laurelwood neighborhood starting Friday.
Heads up for those who park in downtown Roseburg and the nearby Laurelwood area: Parking tickets started Friday. That’s when the city’s new parking services contractor, ACE, will start ticketing parking violators.
Parking tickets will range in price from $12 for parking in an alley or tow-away zone, and up to $210 for parking in a handicapped zone without an official placard, sticker or license plate. Examples of other possible parking violations include being an hour over time or having an expired meter.
Drivers will have 10 days from the date of a ticket to pay the fine online at www.aceparking.com/roseburg or at the ACE office at 612 SE Jackson St., Suite 5, in Roseburg. According to a news release from the city, drivers must pay the fine even if they plan to appeal.
Monthly parking permits, garage parking rates and parking lot rates for various areas downtown are available. ACE can also issue one-day parking meter exemption permits for new store owners, moving vehicles, construction, etc.
Drivers who’d like to get parking permits, ask questions or appeal a ticket should contact ACE Parking’s Roseburg Program Administrator Michelle Anderson at 541-900-1102 or roseburgenforcement@aceparking.com, or ACE’s Roseburg Enforcement Manager James English at 541-900-1106 or jenglish@aceparking.com.
Please keep in mind that city staff will refer all parking ticket questions to ACE.
While the same number of free, on-street customer parking spots remain, most spaces in the downtown core are now limited to two or three hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Free parking also is available at a parking lot at S.E. Cass Avenue and S.E. Rose Street, and on the first floor of the Downtown Parking Garage located at Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Rose Street.
