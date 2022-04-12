The month-long window for spring burning within the Roseburg city limits is just days away. On Friday, the City of Roseburg Fire Department will begin issuing residential burn permits. Through May 15, residential yard waste is the only material that may be burned.
The permits to burn, which are issued for seven days at a cost of $75, come with some rules:
Prohibited items include standing berry vines, paper, wood, plastics, tires, standing grass, weeds, construction material, and material from lot clearing.
Burning may not be done on vacant lots or the property of another.
Fires must be monitored by a competent adult and extinguished prior to darkness.
Tools to control or extinguish the fire must be on-site whenever there is material burning.
According to a news release, burn barrels are never allowed inside city limits, and anyone burning trash or burning without a permit may be subject to a fine and/or legal action.
Additionally, due diligence must be exercised while burning, even with a permit, as fire can quickly get out of control. If that does happen, the person responsible for the fire may be subject to fines, legal action, or restitution.
Residents are urged to utilize alternatives to burning, such as composting, chipping, mulching, or taking debris to the county landfill whenever possible. More information on these options can be found online: Douglas County Wood Yard Waste.
To request a burning permit in the City of Roseburg, call (541) 492-6770 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This information, as well as the burn permit request form, is also available on the city website.
