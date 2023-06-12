The Roseburg City Council met Monday evening to adopt a $104,307,207 proposed budget for the next fiscal year of 2024. Beginning July 1, the budget includes notable spending for public safety and public works.
According to the 2023-2024 Fiscal Douglas County Proposed Budget, approximately $34,000,000 will be spent on public safety while over $46,000,000 will be spent on public works. The motion was passed unanimously.
“For the major goals — the one that I think is very important is the homeless coordinator. Working on those issues is taking a lot of staff time for many different departments, and to be more efficient, it’s nice to have one coordinator to focus strictly on that issue and make sure we’re dealing with all the issues we possibly can,” said Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich. "The budget has met my expectations. Staff is really good at monitoring the budget and making sure we stay within our limits with revenues and expenses."
Stuart Cowie proposed a plan to make Roseburg a more bike friendly town with his Bike Routes Plan, which will create multi-use paths designed to connect neighborhoods, schools, parks and recreational areas that riders can use.
A part of Cowie’s plan is addressing multiple projects and categorizing them in three different ways that create a kind of time frame for the city to consider certain projects.
“There are basically three different categories within the plan. Short range, medium range and long-range projects. Much of those were short range projects to create that connectivity…” said Cowie. “Those projects we would see implemented within five years. Then you get into more medium or long-term projects.”
Cowie explained how long-term projects would be more expensive and more involved as more organizations would be required. The plan was amended unanimously.
Considerable time was spent to discuss the use of additional American Rescue Plan funding of $50,000 to continue supporting the off-street parking in downtown Roseburg. Council member David Mohr showed concerns, saying there is no plan to address the issue of off-street parking in the downtown area.
“I feel like if we continue to go down this path of $50,000 dollars every quarter, it’s going to be this never-ending cycle and we are never going to have it addressed,” said Mohr. “Come up with a plan, even if it is the wrong plan and move forwards.”
The motion was passed, approving the additional funding while council members Mohr and Patrice Sipos voted against.
Next, the Urban Service Agreement was brought to the city council to renew the service of Umpqua Basin Water Association. This agreement provides service to about 100 square miles of Douglas County’s more rural areas. The motion was passed unanimously.
Mayor Larry Rich made two proclamations Monday evening. The first was a nod to the work done by Camp Millennium as it prepares for their summer camp. A nonprofit organization providing children with cancer diagnoses the chance to gather in a supportive environment to simply be kids. Camp coordinator Mindy Bean accepted the proclamation making the week of June 18-25 Camp Millennium Week.
The second proclamation officially made June 19, Juneteenth Independence Day in order to celebrate, honor and reflect the many contributions and struggles faced by the African American Community. Reverend Howard Johnson accepted the proclamation.
