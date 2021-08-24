Any day now the city of Roseburg is expecting to receive about $2.6 million from federal legislation intended to help local governments offset costs and lost revenue associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The city is in line to get another $2.6 million from the same legislation next year.
The question now? How to spend it.
The Roseburg City Council on Monday heard an explanation of where the funds are coming from and what they may be used for from City Manager Nikki Messenger. The funds are part of $350 billion being distributed to local governments as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March.
“No decisions really need to be made tonight, we just wanted to get you thinking about it,” Messenger told the council.
Messenger said she and other staff members are still learning the intricacies of the legislation. But in general, the funds must be spent in one of four eligible categories:
- To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
- To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers.
- For the provision of government services.
- To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
City Councilor Bob Cotterell suggested the council schedule a workshop to thoroughly discuss and make decisions on the expenditures.
Councilor Brian Prawitz said it is important that the process of determining how the money is spent be as transparent as possible.
“I think that’s the main thing going forward, and I know you do a good job with that,” he said.
There is some time to make decisions on the funding. The money must be obligated by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
(2) comments
It will be good to see the city putting these funds to good use, and to see cooperation.
City Councilors Bob Cotterell and Brian Prawitz are right.
Voters should never forget that "The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March," was voted in entirely by Democrats; Republicans were unanimously opposed, and all voted against it.
The American Rescue plan delivered money to Americans, put shots in arms, helped buy food, prevented evictions, and more. And there's this huge chunk of money for cities, counties, and states. It's a big (redacted) deal.
Thank you, Representative DeFazio, Senator Wyden, Senator Merkley, and President Biden.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/american-rescue-plan/
[thumbup]Agreed, Joe
