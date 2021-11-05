The city of Roseburg has extended the deadline for applications to fill a vacancy on the planning commission to Dec. 6.
The vacancy must be filled by someone who lives in the city.
The planning commission considers land-use development issues within the city and urban growth boundary. The commission makes decisions based on city land use and development regulations.
The commission reviews and acts on quasi-judicial applications filed by landowners and/or their agents as well as on legislative applications initiated by the city. While some actions are a recommendation forwarded to the City Council for a final vote, other decisions are final unless appealed to the council.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. The seven commission members are appointed by the Roseburg City Council following an application and interview process.
At least six commission members must be Roseburg residents. The seventh member can live within the city’s urban growth boundary.
Commissioner Christy Palmini resigned after moving outside city limits. Commissioners serve four-year terms, unless they’re filling a vacant unexpired term. The person appointed to fill this vacancy would serve until Dec. 30, 2024.
City Council interviews of candidates are tentatively scheduled to take place before the 7 p.m. City Council meeting on Dec. 13. Qualified applicants will be contacted to set up interviews.
Applications are available on the city website or email info@cityofroseburg.org.
Email completed applications to info@cityofroseburg.org. Residents can also pick up applications at City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg, and mail in applications to that address or drop them off at the city hall lobby.
For more information about serving on the planning commission, contact Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie at scowie@cityofroseburg.org, or 541-492-6875.
