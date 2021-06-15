Former Roseburg City Council member Ashley Hicks will have to give up her pet chickens — who she said she needed as emotional support animals — following a unanimous City Council vote Monday that upheld an earlier decision to have the birds removed.
Hicks served on the City Council for four years, before being defeated in November. Her relationships with others on the council, including Mayor Larry Rich, as well as City Manager Nikki Messenger and Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein, have often been acrimonious.
The current dispute dates back to last summer, when Hicks, who lives in the 700 block of Southeast Flint Street in Roseburg, was granted a permit to keep several chickens after getting signatures from 23 nearby property owners and paying a $50 fee.
This spring a neighbor of Hicks came to the Roseburg police station and told Klopfenstein that she no longer approved of Hicks having chickens, city officials said. Klopfenstein, who oversees the city’s livestock permitting program, did some further investigating and found out that a second abutting property owner also no longer wanted Hicks to have chickens in her yard.
The two neighbors owned three of the five abutting properties, constituting 60% of the adjacent property owners, which under city code was enough to have Hicks permit revoked, city officials said. On March 9, Klopfenstein called Hicks and notified her that her livestock permit was being revoked.
Hicks appealed Klopfenstein’s decision, which then went to Messenger, who upheld the decision. That left the City Council as her last avenue to appeal.
Rich, who had such a testy relationship with Hicks that the two would occasionally end up arguing during meetings, took the lead in advocating for the chickens to be removed.
Rich, who is well-known around City Hall for his disdain of computers, and especially Facebook, said he wasn’t satisfied with the 35-page report Messenger had put together on the matter, so he decided to look into it himself.
“I decided to do some research, here is what I found out,” Rich said.
Hicks had claimed she needed the chickens as emotional support animals to help her cope with some mental health issues she was dealing with, and included a note from her doctor verifying her need for the chickens as part of her appeal to keep them.
But Rich said that doctor was an ophthalmologist based in Southern California whose license to practice in Oregon was not active.
Rich also said he spoke to the two individuals whose properties abutted Hicks. One was Susie Osborn, who herself served a total of 10 years on the City Council, from January 1991 to December 1998, then again from January 2007 to December 2008.
Osborn has declined to comment on the dispute with Hicks.
Hicks has said Osborn’s dogs attacked several of her pet birds, and when Hicks complained, Osborn sought to have her permit revoked. But Rich said Osborn had asked Hicks to keep her chickens in the coop because they were upsetting Osborn’s dogs, but Hicks refused.
Rich read some Facebook posts he attributed to Hicks, including things she reportedly said about Messenger and Klopfenstein that could not be published in a family newspaper.
“We are talking about a behavior issue, not a chicken issue,” Rich said.
Rich said he also talked to the second property owner, who said she no longer wanted Hicks to have the chickens. Hicks has claimed the elderly woman was pushed by Klopfenstein to write a letter asking for the removal of the chickens, something she didn’t truly understand.
Hicks also said Klopfenstein drove to the woman’s home in Umpqua and back — about 50 miles round trip — to retrieve the letter in his effort to shore up his case against Hicks and her chickens.
Rich acknowledged Klopfenstein picked up the letter himself, but said he did so as a favor to Hicks since waiting for it to come in the mail would delay her ability to file her appeal.
“There is no need for us to hear the case again,” Rich said.
At least one City Council member recommended going even further.
“I suggest that our city manager get a restraining order against Ms. Hicks because she seems rather dangerous, although I have never met her in person,” said Patrice Sipos, who defeated Hicks in November.
Earlier in the day, Hicks said she had tried to contact city officials to see if she could speak at the meeting, but had not heard back from anyone.
“I have no idea what to expect tonight. It can go either way,” Hicks said. “It’s in the council’s hands and whatever their decision is the Lord’s will. I do not know the future or what I will do as a result. I love these chickens dearly. I appreciate every day I have with them.”
(4) comments
Why was the mayor and some of the city council even involved in this decision after admitting the acrimony in their previous jobs. Those Councilors with past dealings with Ashley should have recused themselves from making a decision. Otherwise, it shapes up as good ole small town retaliation.
Councilors have to declare a conflict of interest if there have been financial dealings with the issue before the council. If the dealings are remote, they are stated and the city attorney decides if the councilor needs to step aside. Under Oregon ethics laws, acrimony usually does not require a councilor to recuse themselves. If acrimony were reason enough for elected officials to step aside it would probably be impossible to get a quorum.
I had acrimonious situations with a previous set of councilors in years past. Nobody recused themselves and after all the evidence for and against my issue was presented, the council voted unanimously in favor of my position. They did a good job of separating the policies and projects from the personalities involved. Larry Rich was mayor then. He was fair in leading the proceedings.
I supported Ashley keeping her chickens, with or without a doctor's note. But the fact that she had the gall to get a note from an eye doctor in California about her mental health issues just frosts my cake. As a councilor she went after anyone and everyone who didn't follow the rules according to her standards. When you take that kind of public position over and over again you had better be willing to follow the rules yourself. She lost my sympathy with that stunt.
I suggest parakeets.
An eye doctor actually put that in writing for someone living out of state? That she needs chickens for mental stability? Seems like an odd conversation to have with an eye doctor.
