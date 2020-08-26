The Roseburg City Council will have at least one new member next year, following the decision of current councilor Linda Fisher-Fowler not to seek another term.
Two candidates applied for Fisher-Fowler’s Ward 1, Position 2 seat before Tuesday’s deadline: Patrick Lewandowski and Sheri Moothart.
Additionally, candidate Patrice Sipos has qualified to run against Ashley Hicks, the controversial city councilor who has held the Ward 4, Position 2 seat since January 2017.
Mayor Larry Rich and city councilors Sheila Cox, Andrea Zielinski and Brian Prawitz are unopposed, and will retain their seats. The mayor’s term is two years and city councilors are elected to four-year terms.
Rich has held the Mayor’s post since 1998; Zielinski has held her Ward 2, Position 2 seat since being appointed to fill a vacancy in June 2015; Prawitz has been in his Ward 3, Position 2 seat since January 2017; and Cox was appointed to her Ward 2, Position 1 seat in February, as a replacement to Tom Ryan. He retired in December after serving on the council for nearly 20 years, and with three years left on his term.
As a replacement appointment, Cox’s initial term ends Dec. 31 of this year. Her new term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
City councilors Bob Cotterell, Beverly Cole and Alison Eggers have terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Moothart works for the Roseburg and Glide school districts, according to her application for candidacy. She received an associate degree in general studies from Umpqua Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Anthem University, which is an online school. Her previous government experience consists of a stint on the Douglas County Transportation Board.
Lewandowski is a retired sales manager. He is a high school graduate. His prior government experience consists of time served on the Roseburg Public Works Commission and the Environmental Quality Commission for the City of Torrance, California, according to his application.
Sipos is a retired bookkeeper. She is a high school graduate who received a diploma in bookkeeping from the Redwood Business School. She has no prior experience in government, according to her application.
Hicks has been a lightning rod for controversy since even before she was elected. She owned a coffee shop downtown and made friends and enemies in her efforts to clean up the area, which some construe as displacing the homeless.
The controversy only intensified once Hicks took her seat on the city council in January 2017. Within months a petition drive to have her removed from office was launched, but fell short. More recently, Hicks was sanctioned by the City Council for comments they said she made on social media in support of a homeless camp near the airport, which prompted protests from a nearby senior mobile home park.
