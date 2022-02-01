The Roseburg City Council on Monday initially approved tweaking a program in an effort to make it easier for churches and other organizations to provide places for people to sleep in their vehicles when they have nowhere else to go.
The so-called “vehicle camping program” is meant to be an inexpensive, short-gap solution to help provide some type of shelter for the estimated hundreds of individuals and families in the area who have no permanent place to call home.
The City Council adopted the program in November 2020, in the hopes that it would spur churches, homeless service agencies and other organizations to provide places for the unhoused to sleep in their vehicles. It was considered a pilot program, modeled after one in Salem, and approved to operate for a year.
But the program never took root and not a single entity applied for the city approval needed to provide a site for people to sleep in their vehicles.
In mid-December, with the pilot program expiring, the council extended it until March 31, with the intention of revisiting the policy requirements prior to that date.
City staff has researched what other places are doing to encourage organizations to provide space for those needing to sleep in their vehicles. Based on that and other information the City Council on Monday made several changes to the local program.
Those changes include:
- Eliminating time frames for operation, meaning a vehicle could stay parked at the location without having to move on a daily basis. Currently, those sleeping in their cars at these designated sites could only stay between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Vehicles have to vacate the properties daily outside those hours.
- Limiting the most days a vehicle could stay at any one site consecutively without leaving to 29 days.
- Removing language prohibiting vehicle camping adjacent to a residential zone and allowing vehicle camping locations on church properties that exist within a residential zone.
- Allowing more than three possible locations to exist within the city limits at a given time.
- Allowing up to 10 vehicles to be located at any one site; currently, the limit is six.
- Removing language indicating the vehicles must be licensed and registered.
City Manager Nikki Messenger said some of the proposed changes, such as the one allowing vehicles to stay at a site overnight rather than having to be moved daily, came from organizations who would be in a position to provide such a site.
“We haven’t heard a lot of input from the community, but the input we do hear we try and incorporate,” Messenger said.
She also pointed out that any rules set by the city are minimum standards, and a church or agency that wanted to provide space for vehicles could impose stricter standards of its own.
Some councilors pushed back on the proposal to ease the rules governing these sites.
Councilor Bob Cotterell said he would prefer the allowed hours of operation at any site to be from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.
“I do like the idea of them moving from the facility,” he said.
Cotterell, a former police officer, also said there should be a provision requiring all vehicles using these sites to be insured. Not doing so would put the community at risk, he said.
“I think we have an obligation to the citizens to make sure they’re insured,” he said. “Driving without insurance is a serious threat to our communities.”
Councilor Andrea Zielinski said that there are a large number of people sleeping in their cars and RVs, and the purpose of this program is to help get them off the streets and into a safer, more stable situation.
“I think we have to be realistic about people living in the cars or RVs,” Zielinski said. “These people are very down and out ... people who are struggling in so many ways. The whole purpose of this is to find them a safe place to camp overnight.
“We're trying to make this easier for people, not put up barriers to make this happen," she said.
Monday’s discussion was intended to provide direction to city staff in re-writing some of the regulations, and no formal vote was taken. Once staff incorporates the suggested changes, a vote will be scheduled.
Monday’s meeting ended with a brief presentation by Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein on the problem of cars and RVs parking at sites in the city for days at a time. Klopfenstein said city officials are trying to shorten by a day the time a vehicle can remain on the street before it can be towed — currently an eight-day process — but they are restricted by state law to do much more.
“Statutorily we have to let the situation run its course,” Klopfenstein said. “I there were anything I could do, I’d be on it.”
