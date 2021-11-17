City of Roseburg employees are looking to help spread joy in the community through holiday gift-giving programs, and are inviting city residents to take part this season too.
City employees are buying children’s pajamas for the Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates pajama drive, and gifts of children’s clothing, toys and supplies for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. In addition, Roseburg police officers will participate in a “Shop with a Cop” event on Dec. 4.
To take part in the pajama drive, city employees and residents buy pajamas to fit children of all sizes from infants to teens. New pajamas can be dropped off unwrapped at pajama drive boxes set up inside Roseburg City Hall at 900 SE Douglas Ave., or the Roseburg Public Safety Center at 700 SE Douglas Ave. on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pajamas can also be dropped off at the front desk at Roseburg Public Library at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., during open hours starting Nov. 23.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. Starting Nov. 30, library hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Pajamas for children must be dropped off by Dec. 3.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program will provide gifts of children’s clothing, toys and supplies to more than 260 Douglas County children who might not have anything else for Christmas. From newborns to 15-year-olds, the children who get these gifts are signed up by parents who have gotten assistance from the Salvation Army’s social services program.
To give to a child through this program, pick up an Angel Tree tag at Roseburg City Hall administration weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tags include the child’s name, age and gender, as well as suggested gift items and sizes. Employees and residents can take as many tags as they like, but each tag must be fulfilled. Unwrapped presents and corresponding tags should be brought to city hall by Dec. 7. Gifts can be delivered in gift bags. The city has 50 Angel Tree tags to be fulfilled.
Tags are also available from the Salvation Army at 3130 NE Stephens St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, but those wishing to participate are asked to call in advance. To request a tag or for more information, contact Katrina Basso at the Salvation Army at 541-248-2587 or katrina.basso@usw.salvationarmy.org.
