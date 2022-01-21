Officials with the City of Roseburg are eyeing an office building in a neighborhood on the western edge of downtown to serve as a homeless shelter with services, known as a navigation center.
The property at 948 SE Mill St. is currently owned by the United Community Action Network and is used to provide services to its clients. The property backs up to the railroad tracks running north and south.
A building on the site is 7,423 square feet and is divided into office space, restrooms, conference rooms, a kitchen area and storage. City officials say the building is “structurally sound” and has the potential to be retrofitted to allow for congregate sheltering in part of the building, and office and meeting space for service providers in the other part of the building.
The property also includes a separate parking lot large enough for the placement of small shelters for additional living space, city officials said. The asking price is $270,000.
City officials said they looked at a number of other properties before deciding on this one. The potential purchase is scheduled to be discussed and voted on by the city’s Homeless Commission on Monday morning and the City Council later that evening.
Last year, the city was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the state to open and operate a navigation center. However, according to the grant, the center must be operational by July 1 of this year or the city could have to return the grant money.
City officials acknowledge that is a tight timeline.
In order to have the facility ready then, the property must be purchased and prepared as soon as possible, city officials said. If the Mill Street property is selected, time will be needed to hire a contractor to design and perform the construction work to make the building use feasible as a navigation center, those officials said.
“Staff does not anticipate the remodel work being complete prior to June 30,” according to documents submitted with Monday’s Homeless Commission agenda. “The first phase of the navigation center will likely be comprised of pallet shelters erected in a portion of the parking lot and a portion of the building being used for the wrap-around services. This will meet the requirements of the grant funding. Once the remodel is complete, congregate sheltering could begin.”
If the City Council approves the purchase Monday, the next step in the process will be to identify and enter into an agreement with a qualifying agency to operate the center. Once an agency is chosen, the city will begin an outreach campaign to meet with neighboring of the Mill Street site and the community at large regarding the operations of the navigation center.
Also on Monday, service providers in the area will begin to count the number of homeless people in the area and get information on them as part of the annual point-in-time survey. The survey is typically held on one day, but will be spread out over several days this year due to concerns over COVID-19.
The survey was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The legislation for the $1.5 didn't appear to mandate the shelter was fully finished by the 1st of July, and it may well be that a phased approach is sufficient to lock in the funds if direct action is being taken and a plan presented.
Don't rush to failure, do this right. The community wants a long-term solution not something slapdash that will be inadequate or poorly done just for the sake of $1.5 million of other people's money. Not saying NJ's comments are saying to do it poorly but it's very likely the state will be good with a phased effort. So, if Mill Street is real then do what you must to lock in the funds, but don't get sloppy doing so.
Hire the contractor Monday for all the possible sites. Recruit those who work with the homeless to immediately get started consulting with him/her on any redesigns. And thanks for not taking the time to hire and pay an architect to do it. The contractor should have a quick good ballpark figure of how much time, how much crew, and cost to get it done wherever you choose, although this site looks very good. This is the exciting part, the real work comes later. Get on it.
