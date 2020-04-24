The City of Roseburg is utilizing Zoom to provide a Stay Home, Stay Safe way to conduct its public meetings. The regular city council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, will be the first one conducted virtually via the video communication tool.
“The city knows the importance of keeping the public informed and engaged during this unprecedented time,” City Recorder Amy Sowa said in a news release. “But it’s especially important for everyone to stay well. We strongly encourage all citizens, who want to watch the council meeting, to do so from the safety of their home.”
The council meeting will be held virtually, and the public can watch it live by visiting the city’s website at https://www.cityofroseburg.org/your-government/mayor-council/council-videos. The public can also watch the meeting on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg, and on Charter cable channel 191.
For those that cannot watch Monday's meeting, the full video will be uploaded to the city’s website the following day.
Members of the public who wish to provide comments regarding items on the agenda can email Sowa at info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. on Monday. Emailed comments must include the person’s name, address, and agenda item to which their comments are referencing. Mayor Larry Rich will read comments aloud during the council meeting.
On April 15, 2020, Governor Kate Brown issued executive order 20-16, which requires local governments to conduct public meetings electronically whenever possible. In compliance with that order, the city contracted with Zoom to host its city council meetings.
For more information, please call 541-492-6700, email info@cityofrosburg.org, or visit www.CityofRoseburg.org.
