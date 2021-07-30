The City of Roseburg has earned its 28th Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or what is commonly referred to as the annual audit.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the association.
“We are proud to have received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past 28 consecutive years,” Roseburg finance department director Ron Harker said in a news release. “We believe participation in the GFOA program enhances our citizens’ understanding of Roseburg finances, and attaining this award demonstrates our commitment to financial transparency by sharing information consistent with the highest standards in governmental financial reporting.”
The GFOA initiated the award program in 1945 to encourage and assist local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving the goal.
The city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report was reviewed by selected members of the GFOA professional staff and a special review committee comprised of people with expertise in public sector financial reporting and includes financial statement preparers, independent auditors, academics and other financial professionals, according to the news release.
The city’s 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report is available online at www.cityofroseburg.org/departments/finance/annual-reports.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving more than 21,000 government finance professionals across the United States and Canada whose mission is to enhance and promote professional management of government financial resources by identifying, developing and advancing fiscal strategies, policies and practices for the public benefit.
(4) comments
I have to question the legitimacy of this award. The Certificate of Achievement award supposedly "demonstrates commitment to financial transparency by sharing information consistent with the highest standards in governmental financial reporting." Yet, it required a Freedom of Information Act request to discover Financial Accounting typically reimbursed expenses for Douglas County employee travel without ever receiving an expense report. As a taxpayer, I find this worrisome for a couple reasons. First, that employee expense reports were not required in order to be reimbursed. Second, that accounting charged over $100 for this FOIA request in an attempt to hide their failure to require expense reports. How is that transparency.
Just for a point of clarification Mike, but you said Douglas County employee and this article is about the City of Roseburg. Two different entities.
My bad.
Mike, the award is to the City of Roseburg, not yo Douglas County
