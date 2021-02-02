The City of Roseburg is looking for residents to volunteer to fill vacancies on the Parks and Recreation Commission and the budget committee.
There is one vacancy on the parks commission, which meets at 8:15 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month to consider and prepare operations and management plans for the city’s park system. Other duties include investigating means of economic operations, consideration and evaluation of rules for park usage, and establishing operation parameters for the Stewart Park golf course, including long-range goals, maintenance standards and financing and capital improvements.
For an application and more information, please download an application found on the city’s website at www.CityofRoseburg.org. Questions can be directed to parks program manager Kris Ammerman by emailing pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
The budget committee, which has two vacancies, meets as needed, generally at 7 p.m. during the spring to review the city’s proposed annual operating budget and other budget matters. The committee works collaboratively with staff to make recommendations to the city council for final budget approval.
City residency is required and both vacancies are open until filled. For an application, go to the city website or contact the city administration office at info@cityofroseburg.org.
For more information on these vacancies, please contact the city administration office online or by phone at 541-492-6866, or visit www.cityofroseburg.org.
