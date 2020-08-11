For months now, area restaurants, shops and other businesses have been forced to do a new kind of math and geography as they figure out ways to serve their customers while abiding by social distancing mandates.
Now it’s the Roseburg City Council’s turn. The councilors are seeking public input in their quest to address the issue of homelessness, yet want to do it in such a way that factors in the need for masks, seating space, computer technology and more in order to be as inclusive as possible and remain safe from COVID-19.
The challenge of accommodating the public is not a small one. The public has been tuning in in large numbers since the City Council took to airing its meetings on homelessness on the Internet earlier this year.
During a July 20 work session via Zoom in which the council heard from service providers for the homeless, more than 7,100 households tuned in to at least a portion of the meeting and about 3,200 households stayed tuned, Mayor Larry Rich said Monday.
Subsequent meetings on the issue have had about 2,400 households tune in for some of the meeting and more than 1,000 households stay tuned, Rich said.
“So pretty good turnout,” he said.
The Roseburg City Council has been grappling with the issue of homelessness all year. In January, the City Council chose the issue of homelessness as one of six top goals it would focus on for the next two years.
Since then, the council has held a series of meetings and work study sessions on the issue. Monday night’s meeting was the fifth one on the issue, dating back to mid-June. Over that time the council has heard from more than a dozen guest speakers, including those representing social service agencies helping the homeless; the VA; local committees working on the issue of homelessness; a local representative; local judges and a probation officer; and even Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein.
The general consensus of the speakers is that a sobering center, which city officials hope will open later this year just east of downtown, will help. But speakers also said that more services are needed, including a one-stop center where those in need can get a variety of services, and various forms of emergency housing, ranging from a community of tiny homes to a more traditional homeless shelter.
Many of the speakers also talked about the need for mental health and substance abuse counselors for the homeless, both as a possible way to keep them out of jail as well as deal with underlying issues that likely has contributed to them being unhoused.
Now it’s time to hear from the public. But how? Meet in the City Council chambers and risk people not showing up out of fear? Have another remote meeting via Zoom and risk losing people who may not have access to a computer, or simply prefer to participate in person?
In the end, the City Council decided on both. The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday via Zoom, and those in the public who wish to participate that way will be given a chance to do so.
Then on Aug. 31, the council is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m., this time in council chambers, with overflow provisions likely set up at the public safety building nearby.
“I think its important for us to open up every single channel we can, given the restrictions we’re in,” councilor Brian Prawitz said.
After these two meetings to gather public input, the council is expected to get down to the business of coming up with a course of action to address the issue. Rich has asked each councilor to come up with their top three so-called “action items” they would like to see implemented.
