Roseburg needs an additional 2,700 housing units to be ready for predicted growth of 5,000 people by 2039, according to results from a housing analysis study.
Results from the Housing Needs Analysis were presented to about 15 community members at the first public meeting for the project on Tuesday night. Consulting firm ECONorthwest has been working on the project since November and expect to finish in June.
Consultant Beth Goodman shared the first part of the firm’s findings Tuesday, where she told people Roseburg is very similar to other small cities in Oregon.
In Roseburg, more than one-third of the population spends more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to the study — similar to Douglas County and the state of Oregon.
In Roseburg, more than half of renters spend more than a third of their income on housing.
“What are Roseburg’s housing needs?” Goodman asked. “In the end, we’re supposed to develop new policies to guide growth in Roseburg for the next 20 years. We ask, what might the city be like in 20 years?”
Oregon’s 19 Statewide Planning Goals requires cities consider people from all income levels. The median family income in Roseburg is $52,000 per year, according to the study. The U.S. Census Bureau reports Roseburg’s median household income as $42,000 per year.
Thirty-five percent of households have incomes that are too low to afford market-rate housing prices, according to the study.
Even though the city will need 2,700 housing units by 2039, it has more than enough space, Goodman said Tuesday. The data showed Roseburg will need about 60 percent of those units to be single family detached homes, 10 percent as attached homes or townhouses and the remaining 30 percent as multi-family units or apartments.
Goodman said the analysis will lead to a five-year plan for the city. Community Development Director Stuart Cowie praised recent movements toward housing including an accessory dwelling ordinance that will have a second reading at the Roseburg City Council meeting on Monday, a possible urban growth boundary swap with the Charter Oaks area and an application for a conditional land use permit for a 90-unit apartment complex.
“Definitely housing is one of the things that’s a top priority,” Cowie said. “We’re trying to provide opportunities for housing across the board. Our goal with this housing needs analysis is to continue to look for opportunities to be able to find ways to provide housing.”
The community members who attended included people from real estate and construction companies but also concerned citizens.
Goodman said she hopes to see all of the same people and more at the next and last public meeting on May 21, where she will discuss the policy portion of the study. The report is set to be completed on June 28 and will create a roadmap for the city on which obstacles should be considered to help the city continue to grow.
