Patrice Sipos is challenging incumbent Ashley Hicks for the Ward 4, Position 2 seat on the Roseburg City Council. The News-Review included a biography on each candidate and printed their answers to the same seven questions.
Ashley HicksQuestion: In a sentence, explain why are you running?
Answer: I’m running because I believe Ward 4 lives matter.
Q: How would you describe yourself in one word?
A: Persistent.
Q: What are three concrete steps you would take to address homelessness and how you would pay for them?
A: Direct the city manager to enforce all ordinances as the city charter requires.
Direct municipal judge to order community service as a consequence to crime.
Direct community development to develop a community service program.
AmeriCorps state and national grants, municipal revenues, competitive funding, formula funding, continuation funding, pass through funding.
Q: What would you do to help businesses struggling due to COVID 19-related restrictions and how would you pay for it?
A: Remove all parking meters and parking restrictions for the city parking garage. Designate specific Americans with Disabilities Act parking along Jackson and Main. Dissolve contracts between the City of Roseburg and Roseburg Town Center doing business as Downtown Roseburg Association. Remove all application fees for organized community events held within the Downtown Roseburg Historic District.
Allocate net revenue into parks and recreation, and public transportation.
Q: How would you boost tourism in the region and how would you pay for that?
A: Recreate the City of Roseburg Tourism Commission, Assign a location on Jackson Street for Experience Roseburg (destination management organization). Host seasonal tourism summits to network and learn from other destination managing organizations within Southern Oregon.
Q: What single quality do you possess that would make you an effective councilor and why would this quality make you effective?
A: Tenacity.
This quality makes me effective because it elevates my passion for Roseburg, South Umpqua River, Historic Downtown. This relentlessness wakes me in the morning, gets me out of bed.
Q: Final thought?
A: Ballots will start being mailed out Oct. 15th. Please vote. If you’re a resident of Ward 4, Southeast Roseburg, please consider reelecting me to serve you as one of your Roseburg City Council members in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.
Patrice SiposQuestion: In a sentence, explain why are you running?
I am running to serve the entire community with the respect and dignity each and everyone deserves.
Q: How would you describe yourself in one word?
A: Pragmatic.
Q: What are three concrete steps you would take to address homelessness and how you would pay for them?
A: 1. Increase low cost housing.
2. Build overnight sleeping quarters for the un-housed.
3. Work with various agencies to establish a sobering center which connects them to outreach assistance upon exit. We could use specific dedicated funds from the general fund along with possible grants.
Q: What would you do to help businesses struggling due to COVID 19-related restrictions and how would you pay for it?
A: Encourage the community to shop locally. In the historic area, dedicate one day a week to foot and bike traffic only. This would allow shops to display their goods and services outside. Invite vendors from the farmer’s market to setup tents. Give tax breaks to building owners that will lower rents for a six month period without have to pay it back. Have police patrol the area on foot or bike when school is not in session and weather permitting.
Q: How would you boost tourism in the region and how would you pay for that?
A: Advertise in statewide publications that talk about our history and work in concert with the wineries.
Q: What single quality do you possess that would make you an effective councilor and why would this quality make you effective?
A: I like to think towards the future and ways to include all the community.
Q: Final thought?
A: Keep channels of communication with open and honest dialogue so we can all move forward with our goals for the prosperity and safety of our community.
Ashley, I don't know you at all. I actually have not had an opinion about you before this. You don't seem to understand how the city charter and municipal codes work ... a majority of the city council sets policies and goals. The city manager then directs staff regarding those policies and goals. A single councilor or a minority of councilors do not have the authority to direct the city manager, municipal judge or planning department to do anything. A single councilor does not have the authority to enforce anything. In fact, you can be removed from the council for trying to single-handedly impose your orders and directions on the staff. You, as an individual councilor, do not have the legal authority to direct staff. If you have policies you want the city manager and staff to implement, then you have to work in cooperation with the rest of the council to obtain a majority vote. How's that been working for you?
As for your slogan -- Ward 4 Lives Matter. Oh, geez.
