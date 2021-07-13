Word has spread that they’re coming, the cleanup of scores of homeless encampments that have proliferated in Roseburg parks, along riverbanks and under bridges.
Yet no one, it seems, knows where to put the homeless individuals who are about to be displaced from their makeshift homes, or how to provide their most basic needs: shelter, water, a toilet, a place to wash their hands.
For more than a year now city officials have followed state and federal guidelines and not dispersed homeless encampments, allowing them to exist in violation of city laws. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that leaving the camps alone would minimize the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, Gov. Kate Brown issued executive orders that called for local governments to allow the unhoused to shelter in place.
But with the pandemic on the wane, Brown’s executive orders have been rescinded. And that means that beginning Tuesday, Roseburg officials will begin the process of clearing out the homeless camps. On Monday, a city-run committee of homeless advocates and service providers met to discuss how best to help the homeless population, and many in the group expressed concern and frustration about the coming displacements.
“There’s never any long-term solution that’s ever brought up. People are just moved around, and there’s this never-ending cycle of resource waste,” said Jaiden Oquendo, an advocate for the homeless and a member of the Immediate Needs ad hoc committee. “It just seems like a cycle that is going on and on.”
City Manager Nikki Messenger, who oversees the ad hoc committee, said the city has tried to find housing for homeless people. She pointed out how city officials had changed the codes to make it easier to set up extreme weather centers and allow people to camp in their vehicles within certain restrictions.
However, no one — not a single church or nonprofit organization — took advantage of those efforts to create more shelter for the unhoused, Messenger said.
“We’ve changed the rules, now what do we have to do to help facilitate some of these things,” Messenger said.
The city has been notified it will receive a $1.5 million state grant to set up a shelter with accompanying services, known as a navigation center. But without a site identified for the shelter or an agency yet to run it, such a shelter could be months away, if not longer.
That leaves city officials and members of the ad hoc committee scrambling to come up with more immediate solutions, including what to do if another heat wave comes through this summer. As temperatures soared over 100 degrees a couple of weeks ago, it was left to the Roseburg Senior Center to open its doors to those wishing to escape the heat.
“It was great how everything came together, but it was definitely seat-of-the-pants and it won’t be our last heat event of the summer,” Messenger said.
WORD HAS SPREADTim Edmondson, director of the Roseburg Dream Center, which provides services for the unhoused, said the number of people his agency serves has been growing steadily. In the last two months alone, the Dream Center has served over 250 different people, he said.
“They’re a lot more people here than there were last year,” Edmondson said. “It’s a bigger issue than it was a year ago.”
A January 2020 survey found 845 people in the county who were identified as homeless, including 183 under the age of 18. No survey was done in 2021 because of concerns over the coronavirus.
However, those numbers are considered low by advocates for the homeless. Messenger said local officials have identified over 150 homeless encampments in the area. The cleanup of these camps won’t happen overnight in one giant sweep, she said. Instead, officials will methodically move through the area, cleaning up two to three camps a week, she said.
“It’s not like 150 different campsites will be touched in the next two weeks. We don’t have the resources for that,” Messenger said. “It will be a slow, methodical process.”
Officials will focus on the campsites considered to be the most problematic, including many along the riverfront and those where actual structures have gone up, she said. City officials will partner with the United Community Action Network in an effort to connect them to items and services they may need, Messenger said.
“We’re going to try and get them access to the resources that are available,” she said.
The law requires officials to give residents of the camps a 72-hour notice before the cleanup begins. It also requires officials to store the belongings picked up in these cleanups for 30 days.
Word of the cleanups has already spread within the homeless population, and people are afraid, said Philip Suarez, a member of the ad hoc committee who often does community outreach.
“People are asking more about when the sweeps will start than what we have for them to eat,” Suarez said.
Betsy Cunningham, a leader of the group Housing First Umpqua and fellow member of the ad hoc committee, said the city’s planned cleanup efforts — like many of its responses to the homeless situation — are shortsighted and misguided.
People who are homeless need a stable living environment to help them get back on their feet, Cunningham said. That’s why Housing First Umpqua is compiling a list of possible places homeless individuals could stay on a more long-term basis, she said.
“What’s going to happen when the city tries to enforce these laws next week? Where are those people going to go? Where are the toilets? The trash pickup?” Cunningham asked. “Where is the city going to let people be? If the people don’t have a place to be, then we’re really spinning our wheels.”
