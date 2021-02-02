Roseburg’s newly formed homeless commission has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to discuss efforts to open a warming center, and whether it makes more sense for now to focus on helping the homeless shelter in place instead.
The meeting, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for 10 a.m. It can be viewed live on the city’s Facebook page, at www.Facebook.com/CityofRoseburg.
The commission met for the first time on Jan. 25 and decided to focus initially on finding a location for a warming center and an organization to run it. Possible locations mentioned included the fairgrounds, churches, schools and Umpqua Community College.
However, a couple of days later, members of the commission met with Christopher Hutton. Hutton runs a homeless outreach program called Under the Bridge Ministry, and for years has also run a local warming center as an offshoot of the Roseburg Dream Center. The Dream Center moved at the end of last summer, and the new space is too small, with COVID-19 restrictions, to operate a warming center.
Hutton told the homeless commission members that even if they found a location, it would take a month for the Dream Center to get a warming center up and running. Because of that, the homeless commission is now apparently going to shift gears a bit and find ways to help people without homes shelter in place by providing items such as tents, tarps, sleeping bags, food and other provisions.
“We will meet the unhoused where they are,” said Shelley Briggs Loosley, a homeless commission member who was among those who met with Hutton.
This has been an especially challenging time for homeless people, and those organizations that seek to help them.
At least six homeless individuals in the area died last year, including a 67-year-old man who was found deceased in a tent neat the duck pond on Dec. 28. Two more homeless people were found dead in January, including the body of a 37-year-old woman that was seen floating in the South Umpqua River near Gaddis Park on Jan. 25.
It is unclear what part, if any, the inclement weather had on their deaths.
In November, the city council approved a pilot program that would allow people to sleep in their vehicles at approved sites in the city, in what is known as vehicle camping.
The program comes with nearly two dozen rules and regulations, including the requirement that the property owner register with the city, limit the hours of operation, provide restrooms and garbage cans, have someone at the site overnight to keep an eye on things, and make sure the site remains clean and complies with noise restrictions.
So far, no one has applied to operate a vehicle camping site.
In mid-December, the city council eased the rules regulating warming centers in the hope that the Dream Center or other agencies would be able to provide such a shelter.
So far, no one has applied for a permit to operate a warming center either.
