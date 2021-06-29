Two meetings consisting of groups set up to help the area’s homeless community were canceled Monday, amid one of the worst heat waves this region has ever experienced.
The City of Roseburg Homeless Commission canceled its meeting scheduled for Monday morning because two members were on vacation, city officials said. A second meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon, this one involving a committee formed to help provide critical services to the homeless community, was also canceled. City officials said that meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m., was canceled because many members of the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee were busy helping out in the community during the heatwave.
The Homeless Commission formed the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee earlier this month, and the group has already held its first meeting. As the name implies, the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee was set up to help determine and provide the most pressing needs of the unhoused, such as water, showers and places to stay cool during a hot spell, such as the one the area is currently experiencing.
According to City Recorder Amy Sowa, the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee members were appointed on June 8 by City Manager Nikki Messenger, with input from KC Bolton, CEO of Aviva Health. Bolton sits on the Homeless Commission and is chair of the ad hoc committee.
The members of the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee are:
Malik Alexander, Ryan Cornutt, Betsy Cunningham, Wayne Ellsworth, Daniel Oquendo, Maria Pini, Sarah Raine, Max Stafford, Philip Suarez, Kevin Wagner, Dane Zahner and Tim Edmundson.
The group held its first meeting on June 15. The ad hoc committee is not considered a public body and therefore its meetings are held in private and there are no formal records kept of what was discussed, Sowa said.
Here is how Sowa explained it:
“These meetings do not fall under the definition of a public meeting and therefore do not require public notice of their meetings or the meetings to be open to the public. The committee is interested in hearing from the public and may invite members of the public or media to attend some of their meetings. They have heard from others not necessarily on the committee that want to help be the ‘boots on the ground’ to help distribute resources and meet with the unhoused, and are keeping that line of communication open.
“There may be some ebb and flow in the membership as needs change, etc. — that is another advantage of having this type of less formal committee. As a working group, they are trying to focus on coordinating efforts to identify and get resources out to those in need in a timely manner. There is a lot of assistance out there, but it’s not always provided in a coordinated manner.
“A report will be provided by the City Manager or Chair Bolton at each Homeless Commission meeting regarding the progress of the committee.”
The Homeless Commission has discussed setting up at least one other ad hoc committee, this one focused on finding a location for a homeless shelter with services, known as a navigation center.
The city is in line to receive a $1.5 million grant from the state to get the navigation center up and running as soon as possible. The primary task of the Homeless Commission is to help facilitate the development of the navigation center and all that entails, including finding a location, deciding what kind of shelter to provide and finding or developing a nonprofit to run it.
