Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Jason Thomas on Wednesday restored possession of Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks’ former residence to Samantha Wethington, Hicks’ landlord.
Wethington filed an eviction complaint against Hicks, Hicks’ partner and their daughter after they failed to leave the premises at the end of their 24-month lease. Wethington notified Hicks of her intent not to renew the lease more than 60-days prior to the lease expiration.
Hicks, who must live in Ward 4 to retain her seat on the City Council, said Wednesday she has secured another residence in Ward 4. She plans to move before a writ of restitution could have her forcibly removed from the property by law enforcement.
In her defense, Hicks said the eviction was retaliatory. She referenced prior disputes regarding house renovations and personal issues related to her actions on the City Council.
An eviction complaint has been filed against Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks.
Wethington attempted and failed to evict Hicks for making renovations without her permission in 2017.
At the trial Wednesday, Thomas said Hicks’ defense was invalid.
After Dan McKinney, Wethington’s attorney, introduced a related case as evidence, Thomas said Wethington isn’t obligated to renew Hicks’ lease.
Thomas said the case introduced by McKinney showed there is no defense for a tenant who remained on a property after a lease expired.
Hicks said she is happy to move, despite wanting renew her lease before the eviction complaint was filed.
Prior to the trial, Hicks said wanted to enter mediation. Wethington elected to go to trial, however.
Clifford Free, Wethington’s spouse who attended the Wednesday trial on behalf of her, told The News-Review he was unaware of Hicks’ willingness to move out of the property before electing to go to trial.
