For at least the second time, the City of Roseburg has received national mention for its efforts to make the community a better place for bicyclists.
The League of American Bicyclists recently selected Roseburg as a Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) for building a better place to bike, joining 488 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling. The award recognizes Roseburg for its commitment to creating safer transportation and recreational options that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more low-cost transportation choices.
“Communities like Roseburg are leading the nation when it comes to important livability factors that people want where they call home, like safe and accessible places to bike,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, in a prepared statement. “Roseburg joins 53 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities as part of a movement toward more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected places. Our nation and globe are facing complex public health and road safety challenges, and we’re proud that Roseburg and communities like it are embracing bicycling.”
The City of Roseburg previously was named a Bronze Level BFC in 2016. The are five levels of BFC awards — diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category. Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they keep up with changing technology, national safety standards, and community-driven practices, BFC officials said.
The Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities evaluate their quality of life, sustainability, and accessibility, while allowing them to benchmark progress toward making biking better. With this latest round of 53 new and renewing awardees, there are currently 488 BFCs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Bronze Level BFC award recognizes Roseburg’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure.
“We are proud to see this award,” said Dick Dolgonas, board member of Bike Walk Roseburg. “The award reflects a comprehensive look at what makes a community safe and comfortable for bike riders, which also makes it healthier, more pleasant for walkers, and more vital. This award really is about making Roseburg a better place for residents, businesses, and visitors.”
More than 850 communities have applied for recognition by the BFC program, which provides a roadmap to making biking better for communities of all shapes and sizes. While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around education, encouragement, evaluation, and enforcement all through the lens of equity. The rigorous application process is an educational tool in itself, BFC officials say, and includes an opportunity for local bicyclists and advocates to provide input on their experiences and perceptions of bicycling in their community.
To learn more about the BFC program, visit BikeLeague.org/Community. To lean more about Bike Walk Roseburg, go to bikewalkroseburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.