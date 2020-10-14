Patrick Lewandowski and Sheri Moothart are competing for Linda Fisher-Fowler’s Ward 1, Position 2 seat on the Roseburg City Council. Fisher-Fowler’s seat became open when she decided not to seek another term.
The News-Review included a biography on each candidate and printed their answers to the same seven questions.
Patrick LewandowskiQuestion: In a sentence, explain why are you running?
Answer: My goal is to work toward improving the quality of life for our citizens, create a friendly environment for businesses and promote the safety and security of our citizens through my solid leadership experience, new perspectives and directions based on logic and common sense.
Q: How would you describe yourself in one word?
A: Integrity.
Q: What are three concrete steps you would take to address homelessness and how you would pay for them?
A: Homelessness is a complex, multi-layered problem that is not limited to Roseburg’s city limits. Courts have shackled our cities and law enforcement throughout our state to deal with this issue. Millions of dollars have been thrown at the problem nationwide with little or no progress. There is no magic wand to make it better or just go away.
One way to best resolve the homeless issue is at the state level where results can work their way to our cities. I will work with Gary Leif on legislative plans focused on the homeless, housing and mental health in a 2021 bill in the legislature to address these matters at the state level. Meanwhile, we should continue to use various resources currently available, like the Dream Center, Samaritan Inn, et al, to help those in need of shelter, food medical care and personal safety as best we can.
Q: What would you do to help businesses struggling due to COVID 19-related restrictions and how would you pay for it?
A: Create a business friendly environment. We also should not be in front of businesses and slowing them down; but be beside them to provide help. The Partnership Program comprised of our city, county and other businesses is an excellent means to facilitate incentives to help our challenged businesses grow. Their success is also revenue and growth to our city.
Q: How would you boost tourism in the region and how would you pay for that?
A: So long as COVID-19 virus exists, tourism will be curtailed until the State of Oregon opens up more for businesses and tourism itself. As the virus wanes and our region can open up more to attract visitors; we can then ramp up our tourism campaign program through numerous organization and media choices. I will work with the City of Roseburg Economic Commission to find ways to support tourism in the Umpqua Valley.
Q: What single quality do you possess that would make you an effective councilor and why would this quality make you effective?
A: Leadership: My extensive leadership experience, skills and achievements in sales and marketing management and in public and private service will bring a fresh, new perspective and coalescence of new ideas to our city.
Q: Final thought?
A: As an accomplished leader in the corporate, private, public and military sectors, I will be a proactive councilor not only to Ward 1, but the city at-large with the interests of our citizens in mind. I will work for you to improve Roseburg.
Sheri MoothartQuestion: In a sentence, explain why are you running?
A: I am running for City Council because I feel that there is a need for a voice to preserve Roseburg as an Oregon small town entity, but also to work on bringing it into the 21st century with our natural beauty, quality of life and economic development.
Q: Describe yourself in one word.
A: Energetic.
Q: What are three concrete steps you would take to address homelessness and how you would pay for them?
A: 1. Affordable housing is the biggest issue in our area not only for people that are homeless but for everyone.
2. Find a way to meet the basic needs of shelter, shower and restroom facilities.
3. Establishing a sobering center that includes social services agencies to give assistance to those in need.
Actually, being new to the government forum, I am not sure yet where the money comes and goes to so that would be a steep learning curve for me. I do think that is a big plus for me since I am new to the government and looking at everything with fresh eyes.
Q: What would you do to help businesses struggling due to COVID-19-related restrictions and how would you pay for it?
A: Identify the state and federal money that is available to help businesses through the COVID-19-related crisis. Encourage the businesses that qualify to apply for funding that help businesses in this time of need.
Q: How would you boost tourism in the region and how would you pay for that?
A: Support Anvil NW. They are Roseburg’s tourism promoter and they have put together an outstanding set of materials. As soon as the restrictions of COVID-19 are over, they will be advertising again for our community.
Q: What single quality do you possess that would make you an effective councilor and why would this quality make you effective?
A: I am a lifelong resident of Roseburg. I love the quality of life in this small town and want to preserve its quality for future generations.
Q: Final thought?
A: I want to keep Roseburg as a small town and its quality of life for our families and without the influence of out-of-staters moving here with their ideas to change our way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.