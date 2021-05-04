Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of monthly profiles of the mayors of Douglas Co…

Seven questions for Mayor Larry Rich of Roseburg

Question: What U.S. city or state is highest on your bucket list?

Answer: West Yellowstone National Park. I’ve done snowmobiling there and want to go back.

Q: What’s something you no longer have that you wish you’d kept?

A: My Boy Scout patches.

Q: What song title best describes your life?

A: “Amazing Grace.”

Q: You can only watch one movie for the rest of your life. What is it?

A: “Rambo: Last Blood.”

Q: Name a skill or talent you have that very few people know.

A: (Preparing) income taxes. I used to have a license.

Q: What contest do you hope never to have to judge?

A: Can’t think of any.

Q: What five words do you want in your obituary?

A: Honest, kind, caring, integrity, patience.