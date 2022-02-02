New parking signs are going up in downtown Roseburg this week, but rather than mollify concerned shop owners as city officials had hoped, they appear to be making an already agitated situation even worse.
Merchants are worried they or their customers will be ticketed. The garage the shop owners and employees are supposed to park in is dirty and unsafe, they say. And perhaps most frustrating for the merchants is how they feel left out of the entire decision-making process, with no voice about their very livelihoods.
“We don’t even know what’s actually going on, the City Council did all this on their own without giving us any information,” said Maria Crince, who has owned and operated her Heavenly Hands! Heavenly Hair! salon on Jackson Street for 17 years. "First of all, we want to know why we were left out of the loop. They completely left all of us out of the loop.”
City officials said a community outreach effort has been launched to inform merchants and the public at large about the changes coming to parking downtown. That effort includes the opening of an office downtown to provide information to the public and going door-to-door to do in-person, community outreach.
There will also be patrols of the downtown area to keep an eye on the parking situation and report any problems they see such as graffiti or trash.
“We’re here to make the downtown parking experience better for everyone. Hopefully, it will be a better overall experience,” said Brandon Johnson, a spokesperson for the company recently awarded the contract to manage parking downtown.
The signs limiting parking and other actions downtown are part of a plan by the city to get a handle on the parking situation there, which went from bad to worse two years ago, when the group in charge of managing parking abruptly ended its contract. Since then, the scant rules there are on parking downtown have not been enforced, and the 299-stall parking garage, which is supposed to handle the bulk of parking in the area for shop owners and employees, has become so filthy and rundown that few people want to use it.
To address all of that, the city last month signed a contract with Ace Parking III, LLC, a San Diego company that specializes in parking plans and enforcement. Ace’s task is to begin enforcing meters and parking restrictions in place while gradually implementing longer-range plans designed to bring order and normalcy to the parking situation downtown.
Crince and other downtown business owners said they welcome improvements to the parking situation, but they take issue with the way the changes have been handled. In early January, dozens of merchants signed two petitions, which they delivered to Mayor Larry Rich and the City Council, in which they expressed their frustration with the proposed parking changes.
The merchants were especially displeased with the part of the parking plan that would limit the hours they could park near their shops, and instead have them park in the garage.
“The garage is empty on the upper floors because people are afraid to park there due to the presence of vagrants who have accosted them and who also use the stairwells as bathrooms. Very foul-smelling,” one petition said. “The elevator is also out of operation and is just filthy. Homeless men have been observed urinating outside next to the porta-potty. Why is this allowed?”
City officials got the message and changes are coming.
As of Tuesday morning, Ace began staffing its downtown office at 612 SE Jackson St., Suite 5. The public is welcome to stop by, with the best hours being from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tuesday afternoon, Ace enforcement manager James English began going door-to-door downtown for community outreach.
English will be introducing himself to owners and staff at downtown businesses and providing them with information to let them know parking enforcement will be starting again. He will provide people with specifics, answer questions and hand out flyers with contact information where people can ask more questions or request parking permit application forms for downtown surface lots, the downtown garage and residential on-street parking in the Laurelwood neighborhood.
Ace expects to get a parking patrol vehicle this weekend and to begin patrolling as early as next week. Meters on outlying streets will start to be patrolled and enforced in the coming weeks. Parking citations won’t be issued right away, however. Once community outreach has been completed, Ace will issue warnings for a week or two and continue giving people opportunities to ask questions.
“We want to make sure we give an education period to make sure people know that the parking enforcement has been reinstated and become active again,” Johnson said in a news release. “We know the city has not had enforcement for years now. We realize this is new to a lot of people. We do not want to come in and upset the community. We have to enforce the rules, but we will be easing into the enforcement of the rules throughout the education period.”
Crince and other business owners said they appreciate the outreach effort, but wish it had come much earlier. Crince said she had the feeling her concerns were being ignored last week, when she expressed them to the City Council during its regular meeting, held via Zoom.
“Literally the next day there’s a guy drilling a hole in front of my shop to put a no parking sign up,” she said. “It was wrong of them to have no communication and just keep us out of the loop.”
