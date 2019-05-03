Paul Eckert, Roseburg's final candidate for city manager, withdrew from the city's hiring process Wednesday.
Eckert was selected by the City Council last Monday, and city staff began a reference check and background investigation shortly after.
The City Council will schedule an executive session before its regular meeting on May 13 to discuss the city's next steps in the search for a new city manager, said Human Resources Director John VanWinkle in an email.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.